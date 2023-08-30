Proteas crushed by Australia in T20 series opener

Australian spin bowler Tanveer Sangha took four wickets on debut.

The Australian team celebrate a wicket during their T20 match against South Africa at Kingsmead. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Proteas struggled with bat and ball on Wednesday night, tumbling to a crushing 111-run defeat against an Australian team spearheaded by captain Mitchell Marsh and debutant Tanveer Sangha in the first T20 International in Durban.

Chasing an intimidating target of 227 runs to win, the home side got off to a wobbly start, with Temba Bavuma slicing a delivery from Marcus Stoinis onto his stumps in the first over of their innings.

Fellow opener Reeza Hendricks attempted to lead a recovery effort, but he received little support.

🚨 RESULT | AUSTRALIA WIN BY 111 RUNS



Reeza Hendricks (56) fought hard to keep the team in the chase but ran out of partners as Australia take a 1-0 lead in the #KFCT20Iseries#SAvAUS #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/8IFYOYgmwV August 30, 2023

Rassie van der Dussen contributed 21 in a 46-run partnership with Hendricks, but after he was removed, the Proteas lost another three wickets for just 22 runs, with Sangha ripping through the top order.

Marco Jansen added 20 runs but he too was sent packing by the 21-year-old spinner, who returned impressive figures of 4/31 in his first international match.

Hendricks, who was the penultimate SA player to fall, made 56 runs off 43 balls – his 14th T20 International half-century – but it was not enough as South Africa collapsed to 115 all out.

Australia innings

Earlier, after Australia were sent in to bat, Travis Head was removed from the third ball of their innings but Marsh joined Matthew Short in an explosive second-wicket partnership.

Marsh and Short shared 63 runs off just 26 balls, with the duo making full use of the powerplay before seam bowler Lizaad Williams had Short caught behind for 20 runs in the fifth over.

After Short was removed, the Proteas attack managed to bag another couple of quick wickets as they snatched some momentum from the tourists.

However, Tim David then joined his captain at the crease and Australia regained control with another thunderous partnership.

Marsh and David combined in a 97-run stand for the fifth wicket, facing just 50 deliveries between them, before David was removed by spinner Tabraiz Shamsi with a little less than five overs remaining in the innings.

David contributed a valuable 64 runs off 28 balls, at a strike rate of 228.57, to help his side strengthen their grip on the game. His knock included seven four and four sixes.

Marsh then carried them to a formidable total of 226/6, with the skipper finishing unbeaten on a career best 92. He faced 49 deliveries in a superb innings which featured 13 fours and two sixes.

Williams was the best of South Africa’s bowlers, returning 3/44, with the home team’s attack struggling to create much pressure in what was ultimately a failed attempt to restrict the tourists to a defendable total.

The second of three matches in the T20 International series will be contested at Kingsmead Stadium on Friday night, and the final game of the series will be played at the same venue on Sunday.