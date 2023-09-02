Proteas must stick to game plan to avoid ‘carnage’, says Markram

"It's just about us getting the execution right because the plans are there."

After another thumping defeat, captain Aiden Markram remains confident the Proteas team can bounce back with a consolation victory if they can execute their game plan better in the third and final T20 International against Australia.

Set a target of 165 runs to win in Durban on Wednesday night, Australia were again carried home by captain Mitchell Marsh as they coasted to an eight-wicket victory with more than five overs to spare, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Temba Bavuma got the hosts off to a great start after they were sent in to bat, making a quickfire 38 runs, and Markram contributed 49 to keep the middle order together.

And while they delivered an improved performance after being demolished by the Australian bowling attack in the opening match, Markram conceded that the Proteas batters needed to up their game even more in the final encounter of the T20 series at Kingsmead on Sunday (2pm).

“There were slight improvements with the bat, but we were still a bit away from the ideal performance we would like as a batting unit,” the skipper said.

Bowlers under pressure

In response on Friday night, Matthew Short hammered 66 runs from just 30 deliveries in an explosive innings for Australia, before Marsh (79 not out) guided his team home.

Markram admitted Australia’s batters had again placed the Proteas bowlers under immense pressure.

He hoped their game plan would come together on Sunday, in an attempt to prevent an Australian clean sweep of the series.

“We had good chats in the build-up to this game (on Friday) about plans and things like that,” Markram said.

“I certainly felt the bowlers were calmer, even with the carnage that was happening out there. The plans were in place. Unfortunately we just let ourselves down with the execution.

“It’s just about us getting the execution right because the plans are there that can help us compete and put us in stronger positions during (Sunday’s) game.”