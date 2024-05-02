WATCH: Gary Player makes long-range chip-in alongside Trump, criticises Woods

The 88-year-old South African golfer has won nine Majors.

South Africa’s nine-time Major winning-golfer Gary Player has been in the news in the last few days, first for a long-range chip-in during a round of golf with former US president Donald Trump and then for his comments about Tiger Woods changing his swing coaches.

A video clip of the 88-year-old Player, dressed in all-white, chipping-in from distance from just off the green during a round of golf with Trump went viral and was trending on X on Thursday.

It is not known exactly when Player most recently played a round of golf with Trump, but it is understood the chip-in happened at Trump Palm Beach in Florida.

Have a look at the golfing legend’s shot here, after which someone can be heard saying, “Oh, he made it.”

Meanwhile, in an interview by KW Golf doing the rounds on social media, Player speaks about Woods, the 15-time Major winner, losing his game somewhat after taking advice from different coaches.

In the clip, Player says: “Tiger Woods had his career completely ruined … he won 14 Majors, the 14th, the US Open, at Pebble Beach, he won by 15 shots. It’s like running the 100m in seven seconds.”

Player then bemoans the fact Woods had lessons from a number of different coaches in an attempt to get better, but “if he never changed he would have won a minimum 22, maybe more and he would have gone down as the greatest athlete the world has ever seen, man or woman, but he made the wrong decision.”

