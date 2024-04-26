Sport

Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, fails in bid to qualify for US Open

The 15-year-old also missed out on qualifying for a PGA Tour event earlier this year.

Tiger Woods and Charlie

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Charlie Woods, the 15-year-old son of 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, carded an 81 on Thursday to come up short in his bid to qualify for the US Open.

The teenaged Woods was among 84 entries in the local qualifier in Port St Lucie, Florida, where the top five advanced to 36-hole qualifying in June.

His score was five strokes better than he posted in an attempt to qualify for the US PGA Tour Cognizant Cup in February, but the nine-over round left him tied for 61st at Legacy Golf & Tennis Club.

The USGA said Woods was among 10,084 golfers entering local qualifiers trying to gain one of 80 places in the field for the US Open at Pinehurst in June.

Sites in 44 US states and Canada are conducting 109 local qualifiers through May 20.

