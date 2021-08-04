Will Vassilopoulos and Gwenaëlle Souyri - Agence France-Presse
Greece opens tourism – including undersea safari of old shipwrecks

Greece has made diving part of its focus to attract visitors since legislation passed in 2020 making it possible to access such sites

Scuba divers visit the underwater museum in the Aegean Sea, off the coast of the Greek island Alonissos on July 20, 2021. - Resting at a near 30 meter depth for almost 2,500 years the Peristera shipwreck opened to recreational scuba divers during the summer of 2020. (Photo by WILL VASSILOPOULOS / AFP)
Emerging from the crystal-clear turquoise waters of the Aegean Sea, Hans-Juergen Fercher has just returned from his fourth dive to where mounds of 2 500-year-old wine pots mark the site of an ancient shipwreck – and Greece’s first underwater museum. “This is a combination of diving and archaeological diving. It’s diving into history,” says the 48-yearold psychiatrist after pulling himself onto the deck of the Triton dive boat. “It makes it special and unique.” Amazing beach of Rousoum Gialos in Alonnisos island, Greece. The museum beneath the waves at Peristera, a rocky outcrop off the island of Alonissos, opened in...

