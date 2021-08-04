Greece opens tourism – including undersea safari of old shipwrecks
Will Vassilopoulos and Gwenaëlle Souyri - Agence France-Presse
Greece has made diving part of its focus to attract visitors since legislation passed in 2020 making it possible to access such sites
Scuba divers visit the underwater museum in the Aegean Sea, off the coast of the Greek island Alonissos on July 20, 2021. - Resting at a near 30 meter depth for almost 2,500 years the Peristera shipwreck opened to recreational scuba divers during the summer of 2020. (Photo by WILL VASSILOPOULOS / AFP)
