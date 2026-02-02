South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Kruger National Park accessibility update — these roads, camps and sites are open

Picture of Jarryd Westerdale

Compiled by Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

3 minute read

2 February 2026

05:49 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Several camps and popular tourist attractions at the Kruger National Park have been reopened as of Monday, 2 February.

Kruger National Park update 2 February Masorini Ruins.

The restored Masorini ruins on the slopes of Masorini Hill. Picture: Supplied / SANParks

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Following the reopening of multiple gates and rest camps at the Kruger National Park (KNP), one key route through the park has also been reopened.

South African National Parks (SANParks) provided a road infrastructure update on Monday afternoon, as the park slowly recovers from the destructive and deadly flooding.

Road reopening

Sections of the KNP have been isolated or inaccessible since mid-January after heavy rains damaged roads and bridges, and flooded camps and living quarters.

The road linking Orpen Gate to the Satara camps is the latest positive news to come from SANParks.

However, only one lane will be accessible due to significant flood damage near the Nsemani Dam that is still being monitored.

“Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution when passing through this section. Heavy vehicles exceeding eight tonnes are not permitted,” confirmed SANParks spokesperson JP Louw.

Additionally, a bypass using the S12 and S40 routes is being prepared by park authorities that will be used during dam repairs and reconstruction.

Open safari vehicles will now be able to access the Orpen Gate with a visitor quota in place to manage traffic and safety.

“Guests are reminded that gravel roads marked with ‘No Entry’ signs must not be accessed under any circumstances,” warned Louw.

Open camps and sites

More camps and sites have been added to the list of areas now welcoming back visitors.

RELATED ARTICLES

As of Monday, Babalala picnic sites between Punda Maria and Shingwedzi camps have reopened, as well as Tsendze Rustic Camp and Mooiplass near Mopani Rest Camp.

A visitor favourite, the Iron-Age Masorini Ruins, located 12 km from Phalaborwa Gate, is also welcoming visitors from Monday.

“Restoration efforts are ongoing, and visitor safety remains our highest priority. SANParks acknowledges the inconvenience caused by the floods and appreciates the patience and cooperation of visitors during this period.

“Our teams are working tirelessly to restore infrastructure and ensure that KNP remains a safe and enjoyable destination for all,” Louw concluded.

NOW READ: Here’s which parts of Kruger National Park are open or closed this weekend

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

floods Kruger National Park (KNP) Limpopo tourism

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘Nothing sinister’ about errors on Armand Swart murder ballistic report, says analyst
Opinion Refugees, red hats and the holidays: Surviving a genocide at the beach
News Police dismiss claims KZN Hawks head Senona was kicked out of his office
News Trouble catches up with KZN Hawks boss Lesetja Senona
News Councillors and officials owe Gauteng municipalities R165.7m, Joburg tops the list

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp