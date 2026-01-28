‘Scapegoating’: Sports department denies costing Jeffreys Bay World Surf League slot

World Surf Tour CEO Ryan Crosby described Jeffreys Bay as 'one of the best waves in the world' but government cited application regulations.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) has distanced itself from South Africa’s failure to secure the hosting of a premier international event.

The World Surfing League (WSL) pulled Jeffreys Bay from its 2026 championship tour schedule this week due to a lack of financial support.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the international surfing tour, but the department tasked with safeguarding the nation’s sporting interests claims procedural regulations were not followed.

Africa’s surfing mecca had hosted the event for over three decades and was an economic staple for the small coastal town.

‘Best waves in the world’

In announcing its 2026 calendar this weekend, the WSL replaced Jeffreys Bay with a picturesque holiday destination outside Hamilton on New Zealand’s North Island.

WSL CEO Ryan Crosby expressed his disappointment at moving the event but hoped it would return in future.

“We love J-Bay and the community there, and we’re really grateful to them for welcoming us for so many years. It’s undoubtedly one of the best waves in the world,” said Crosby.

“We did our very best to make J-Bay work in 2025, but the financial support isn’t there to make it viable this year,” he explained.

The Democratic Alliance stated the failure to secure the surfing crown jewel was a blow to Eastern Cape tourism and employment in the area.

“Behind every cancelled booking and every quiet shop floor is a family whose income depended on this event. Government inaction should not be paid for by ordinary residents,” stated member of the Eastern Cape legislature Vicky Knoetze.

‘Form of deflection’

Knoetze stated that the department and Minister Gayton McKenzie had failed to confirm funding for the event, while the Kouga municipality and sponsors had pledged their support.

“Major international sporting events play a critical role in attracting visitors, stimulating local economies, and showcasing the Eastern Cape on the global stage. They require strategic leadership, not silence,” she said.

DSAC stated on Tuesday that the surfing competition was privately owned and that previous editions had received little government involvement or funding.

The department explained the procedures for submitting hosting applications for international events, stating that approvals were within the minister’s prerogative but also subject to Cabinet scrutiny.

“In the case of the WSL event, the department and ministry did not receive any formal application submitted in accordance with the regulations.

“As no request for national government funding, guarantees or associated services was formally submitted for consideration, no funding decision was therefore taken at the national level.

“All public comments that are now seeking to place blame at the feet of the minister for the inability to secure a WSL event for 2026 are misguided, a form of deflection and unjustified scapegoating,” the department explained.

An estimated R150 million lost

The department added that Surfing South Africa will continue to receive funding via “an approved three-year funding agreement and subject to the availability of funds”.

The WSL is privately funded surfing tour that costs roughly US$3 million — roughly R47 million based on this week’s exchange rate — per championship event to host.

DA member of parliament Leah Knott stated on Wednesday that the loss of the event could cost the local economy an estimated R150 million.

Knott stated that the party would be investigating why the event was not secured and accused the department and McKenzie of making “behind-the-scenes assurances” that were not honoured.

“South Africa cannot afford governance by press appearance and empty undertakings.

“If ministers make promises to sporting bodies and communities, they must deliver, or be held accountable when they do not,” Knott concluded.

