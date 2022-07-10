Lejwe La Metsi, the ultimate luxury safari experience in Limpopo

Xanet Scheepers

Whether you are looking to go away with your family for a weekend of bonding activities, looking to rekindle your relationship with your partner or just feel like letting your hair down and celebrating life with a group of friends, Lejwe La Metsi is where you want to be.

The previously privately owned property officially opened their gates to tourists in February 2022.

Situated just on the outskirts of Bela-Bela, one of the most popular health and family-holiday destinations in South Africa, Lejwe La Metsi is the perfect getaway destination for city slickers who don’t have time to drive to the Kruger.

While you won’t be able to spot ‘the king of the jungle’ during a game drive, there are many other beautiful and unique animals you will see, including the rare Golden Wildebeest, Zambezi Sable and the Black Impala.

You are also very likely to run into the curious herd of buffalo looking for a handful of lucerne.

Opulence and exclusivity is the theme of this beautiful game reserve, and guests can expect nothing but luxury and indulgence for the duration of their stay.

With only six villas and no more than 36 guests on the property at any one time, you are guaranteed exclusivity and privacy during your stay.

A lot of detail and thought went into the décor at Lejwe La Metsi to create a luxurious experience guests won’t easily forget.

There are five catered three en suite bedroom villas, which can accommodate up to six guests each comfortably, and one luxury self-catering bush villa, which is completely private and secluded from the rest of the camp.

The self-catering bush villa is perfect for a group of friends heading to the bush for a well-deserved break. It also has three luxury en suite bathrooms as well as a fully equipped kitchen, a private pool, outdoor seating area and private dining space.

That being said, the catered villas aren’t any less private. While they share communal spaces like the swimming pool, dining area and entertainment room, each villa also has a private outdoor seating area as well as a big lounge with a fire place where you can request to have your meals if you don’t want to dine in any of the communal areas.

Not only will you sleep like a princess at Lejwe La Metsi, you’ll also dine like a king. The staff are committed to making your stay as memorable as possible, and offer various dining options, from private secluded picnics to setting up lunch at the waterfall or on the patio outside your villa.

If you’re looking to enjoy an authentic South African braai under the African stars, a dinner at Lejwe La Metsi Amphitheater is a must. I had the most magical time staring at the ‘bush television’, enjoying a glass of red wine, while listening to the night sounds of the bush around me.

For guests who enjoy being more active, the walking safari to the hidden waterfall is a beautiful scenic walk, while those who prefer to just put their feet up and relax can book a Royal African Spa treatment in the privacy of their own villa.

Whether you are visiting for two days or a week, there are plenty of activities to keep both young and old entertained.

For more information visit www.lejwelametsi.co.za or call or WhatsApp +27 72 529 7602.