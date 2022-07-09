Turkey visa U-turn: Decision on online visas for South Africans reversed

Citizen Reporter

The Turkish embassy said that South Africans are once again able to get e-visas to travel to the country.

This comes after travel agencies warned their South African customers that their e-visas to enter Turkey are not valid, even if they were issued online from 6 July 2022.

South Africans are usually able to apply for a visa online to enter Turkey at least 48 hours before their flight departed.

The Turkish Embassy blamed a technical problem for the confusion.

The technical problem was resolved tonight and the e-visa website is back online. Apologies for the inconvenience caused,” the Turkish Embassy in Pretoria tweeted on Friday night.

The technical problem was resolved tonight and the e-visa website is back online. Apologies for the inconvenience caused.— Turkish Emb Pretoria (@TurkishEmbPTA) July 8, 2022

One website where South Africans can apply for their e-visas, Visas Turkey, had earlier posted a message on their website regarding the “changes”.

“From July 8, 2022 nationals of South Africa are no longer eligible to apply for a Turkey online visa. If you need to travel to Turkey, contact your nearest Turkish Embassy or the government,” it said.

Travel agency Flight Centre said it was told by the Turkish Embassy that the issue was temporary.

“We had received feedback from the Turkish Embassy that the Electronic Visa Application System or ‘e-visa’ online system had been temporarily disabled for applicants,” said Flight Centre, customer experience team leader, Lynette Machiri told Business Insider SA.