Not just for the rich – Dubai, an affordable travel destination

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Dubai has been considered a top destination for many travellers across the world and in South Africa, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) city has an interesting and glamorised image for locals.

We all have seen it, it’s a city synonymous with the rich and famous, high-flying politicians and your favourite influencers. Recently in pop culture, The Real Housewives of Dubai has showcased the city in a different light for viewers across the world, dispelling certain assumptions about Dubai.

Dubai is quickly becoming a destination for families, girls’ trips, and yes for its affordability.

Dubai tourism in numbers:

Made up of 85% ex-pats, with only about 15% Emiratis. TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Awards at the start of the year awarded Dubai as the number one global destination and having one of the top experiences at the beginning of the year.

Other impressive figures include Dubai hotels maintaining an average occupancy level of 76% from January to May 2022. The city also ranked number one worldwide according to data from hotel management analytics firm STR.

Dubai Roadshow

Dubai Tourism travelled to South Africa for about 10 days to host a roadshow in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban. One of their aims was to dispel the myths of Dubai being an overly expensive destination to visit.

The Dubai Tourism team hasn’t visited SA shores since 2019, because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Stella Fubara, regional director of international operations at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said they needed to reconnect with local travel agencies, the old and new, including figuring out what locals are looking for when jetting off to Dubai.

Stella Fubara is the regional director of international operations at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). Picture: Supplied

She says the reception they have received is a clear demonstration that South Africa is ready to explore again and learn more about Dubai.

Fubara says the common travel traits South Africans have a sense of adventure, fun, looking for a relaxed trip and surprisingly are not interested in shopping.

Myth buster – Dubai is affordable

Local travellers love a destination that will not break their budget or country or area known for its discount offers.

Fubara says they working hard at changing the perception that Dubai is expensive.

“Dubai is affordable. During our peak travel season, which are June, July and August that is the low occupancy season in Dubai.” Fubara shares she is aware of five-star hotels available for $50 (R855) a night that travel agents need to be aware of, so they can share with the wider public, including all-inclusive resorts.

Healthcare

A city known for its luxury offerings in terms of top-class accommodation and restaurants, little is known about their equally impressive health facilities.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Dubai Healthcare Authority created the official Dubai Medical Tourism. Fubara says they are informing people how easy it is to do certain health procedures in Dubai such as checkups, fertility treatments, cosmetics, wellness, homoeopathy and much more.

Dubai Roadshow at The Marriot Hotel, in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied

Noting fluctuating flight prices, Fubara estimates R8 000 up to R20 000 for a flight to Dubai, this all depends of course on the type of accommodation you choose and other added costs such as food and activities.

If you are planning your trip, Dubai Calendar informs you of all the arts and culture events happening in the city, as they will be thousands.

Easy to book

Booking a flight to Dubai is simple, their partner airline, Emirates, has a few exciting services such as their premium economy, think leather seats, detailed wood panelling and a separate menu to choose from.

Emirate Holidays is a portal where your can book your entire trip, flights, accommodation and healthcare including family packages.

Fubara adds it takes between 48 hours to one week to get a visa to Dubai through these portals.

Dubai Roadshows will occur annually once again, as South Africans continue to groove to their own beat in any city they visit.