Africa Travel Indaba unlocks tourism opportunities in Durban

Durban hosts a vibrant trade show spotlighting Africa's tourism offering to global buyers.

While navigating through some barriers related to safety, infrastructure and restrictive visa policies which have impeded South Africa reaching pre-Covid tourism growth levels, the sector is set to reap benefits from the three-day Africa Travel Indaba at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, according to experts.

Themed “Unlocking Opportunities”, the trade show which opened yesterday, attended by nearly 10 000 delegates from 25 countries, has served as a platform for African tourism exhibitors to showcase their offerings to international and local buyers.

The gathering is showcasing a wide variety of the continent’s best tourism products.

‘Catalyst for inter-Africa travel’

South African National Parks (SANParks) spokesperson JP Louw said the indaba served as “a catalyst for inter-Africa travel, as well as international travel, both constituting important contributors to targeted markets to our parks”.

“We have been particularly pleased with the path to recovery, following the devastating economic impact of Covid.

ALSO READ: ‘Shocking and unacceptable’: SA Tourism recovers R35m from irregular payments

“Tentative visitor numbers in national parks are reflecting an encouraging upswing that is consistent with figures before Covid.

“This positivity also speaks to an increase in revenue generation,” Louw said.

“For us, this means our tourism growth strategies and interventions – like the SANParks’ commercialisation strategy, resulting in a spread of offerings – are a correct route of growing and sharing the tourism cake.”

Platform to showcase tourism offerings

Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa national chair Rosemary Anderson said the indaba provided “a platform for countries to showcase their tourism offerings, highlighting the potential for tourism to drive economic growth and development on the continent”.

“The exposure will help raise awareness of the diverse tourism products available across Africa.

ALSO READ: Tourism numbers paint a different picture than official statements

“Hosting the indaba in Durban also provides a significant boost to the local tourism sector, with hotels benefitting.”

Despite signs of recovery, Anderson conceded the tourism sector in Southern Africa was currently “navigating a challenging recovery phase, with visitor numbers still only reaching 80% of pre-Covid figures”.

“This contrasts with several other African nations, such as Mauritius, which is on the brink of recording the highest international tourist arrivals in history.

“This discrepancy raises critical questions about factors limiting southern Africa’s tourism potential,” said Anderson.

Safety, infrastructure and restrictive visa policies barriers to increasing tourism

She cited safety, infrastructure and restrictive visa policies as being “foremost among barriers to increasing tourism”.

ALSO READ: A land claim success story – Limpopo community’s journey of resilience

“These challenges are compounded by persistent problems – crime and inconsistent access to essential services such as electricity, water and safe roads.

“Yet, it is the visa regime that stands as the primary obstacle.

“The current policies do not just deter short-term visitors, but also potential long-term tourists and digital nomads, a rapidly growing demographic globally.

“The withdrawal of the second amendment of the Immigration Regulations, which included the digital nomad visa, is a setback.

“This visa, promised over two years ago and abruptly rescinded in April, could have opened new avenues for boosting tourism and, by extension, employment.

ALSO READ: Here is where you can find the world’s cleanest airports

“As industry leaders gather at the indaba, it is crucial that they leverage this platform to address these issues comprehensively.”