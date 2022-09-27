4 great local destinations for a mini-break

Citizen Reporter

There’s no denying that international travel can be stressful. From visas and queues to flight delays and luggage nightmares, it can all feel a bit chaotic.



But experts now believe that short holidays spread throughout the year can be more beneficial to your mental well-being than a single long holiday. They say that local mini-breaks can give you the breathing space you need to get through the year.



Jonathan Alpert, psychotherapist, executive performance coach and author of Be Fearless: Change Your Life in 28 Days, says holidays don’t always have to be lengthy, sometimes a short break can be just as refreshing.

He says mini-breaks can do wonders because you don’t have to deal with the hassles that come with planning a longer trip.

“On a shorter trip, you won’t be expecting an inbox full of emails to check when you get back either, so it’s easier to let go and unwind,” Alpert explains.



Whether you’re stressed, craving time with family or looking for a shot of adventure, we’ve tracked down the best mini-breaks to satisfy your needs.

Last minute getaway!

If you think you’ll never be able to take a mini break because of work commitments that pop up unexpectedly, you can still lean into the idea of getting away – on your terms. The Erinvale Estate Hotel & Spa has developed the perfect elixir for those who are nervous to have things scheduled to the T.

Not only will you get the breather you need, but you’ll also exercise your ability to make spontaneous decisions. Spontaneous people tend to be more flexible and relaxed. Erinvale offers you the opportunity to be delightfully impulsive. Book a weekend stay within seven days of your intended arrival and receive 45% off a premium room or suite.

Banish the boredom with an exciting city break

If you’re looking for a fun, vibey break in the middle of Cape Town, look no further than the Grand Daddy Boutique Hotel by BON Hotels in Long Street.

“If you want to be close to the action, be it restaurants, clubs, theatre or shopping, you can’t go wrong with a stay at the Grand Daddy.”

From its vibrant, stylish and generously proportioned suites to its one-of-a-kind rooftop Airstream Trailer Park, this is one stay you’ll never forget.

“If you’re looking for a weekend break with a twist, the Grand Daddy Boutique Hotel delivers plenty of fun, smiles and excitement. Just the thing to shake-off any post-winter, mid-year blues,” says BON Hotels CEO, Guy Stehlik.

Get out of town together

A family vacation is the perfect opportunity to bond with your loved ones, create cherished memories, and relax and rejuvenate, and Stellenbosch offers an incredible diversity of family friendly accommodation and experiences.

“Families have even more reason to discover the warm heart of Stellenbosch and linger longer,” says Visit Stellenbosch CEO Jeanneret Momberg.

“Earn and spend Stellenbucks – a digital currency that you earn when booking two nights’ accommodation at one of our partners – and you can eat, stay and play for free.”



The ’Stay Stellenbucks’ campaign will reward visitors with Stellenbucks coupons to the value of 20% of their accommodation bill. Stellenbucks can be redeemed against meals, wine purchases, experiences and even return accommodation.

Venture a little further out…

The Western Cape awaits! Nestled in the foothills of the Overberg mountains in Swellendam, Bloomestate is the ideal base from which to experience the region’s highlights: whale-watching on the Indian Ocean, wine-sipping in the Robertson Wine Valley, wandering the trails of the Langeberg Mountain range, communing with the wildlife of the Marloth, the Bontebok National Park and De Hoop Nature reserve.

Even better, Bloomestate, is a 6.5-acre eco-friendly refuge, balancing stylish décor and contemporary architecture with open, natural spaces. Think beautiful rooms, walk-in showers, and a private terrace with calming garden views.

Added to that, Bloomestate has a lake, a secluded jacuzzi, saltwater pool and strategically-placed hammocks – yes please! It is the perfect place to relax and regroup, ready to tackle the rest of 2022!