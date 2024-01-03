4 popular tourist destinations implementing price hikes in 2024

If you are planning a trip abroad this year, you'll need to save a little extra money as some popular tourist destinations and sites are increasing their prices.

While the price of admission to the Acropolis in Athens will rise in 2025 (from 20 to 30 euros on April 1), other destinations, tourist sites and museums are setting higher entrance fees starting this year.

Overview of tourist destinations implementing price hikes

Venice

Repeatedly postponed, the tourist tax for day visitors is set to come into effect during the spring and summer seasons, over a 29-day peak season. Travelers who do not plan to stay in a hotel in the popular city will be charged a flat fee of five euros (about US$5.50).

Cruise passengers are among those targeted. Visitors will have to pay the tax online to obtain a QR code that will give them access to the historic centre. And don’t try to slip through the net, as a fine of between 30 and 500 euros may be imposed. This measure does not apply to islands such as Burano and Murano.

The Louvre Museum (Paris)

As the City of Light prepares for this summer’s Olympic Games, the world’s largest art museum will be adopting a new fee structure as of 15 January. Admission to the Louvre will rise from 17 to 22 euros (from US$18.60 to US$24.10). This must-see location for first-time Paris visitors, which welcomed 7.8 million people in 2022, last changed its rates in 2017.

Amsterdam

To combat the effects of overtourism, Amsterdam will be introducing a higher tourist tax this year, with an increase to 12.5%. This means 21.80 euros will be added to the price of a night costing 175 euros, compared to 15.25 euros currently. Previously, the tourist tax was 7%, plus three euros per night. Amsterdam will thus maintain its title as the European destination with the most expensive tourist tax.

Bali

In accordance with an announcement by the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism, holidaymakers planning a trip to the popular island this year will have to budget to pay a tax of 150,000 Indonesian rupiahs, or around US$10 per person, upon arrival. Payment must be made via an online platform, or at Denpasar airport, from February onwards. And that’s not all: you’ll also need to take into account the updated entry fees for certain sites, such as the Tanah Lot temple, whose price will rise from 60,000 to 75,000 Indonesian rupiahs (from about US$3.90 to US$4.85). This new policy is intended to prioritise higher-value tourism in Bali. Before the pandemic, the famous Indonesian resort suffered several negative consequences of overtourism, welcoming 6.2 million visitors in 2019.

