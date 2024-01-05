From work to wander: Unveiling the rewards of travel

There’s something about the thrill brought about by travelling – be it local or international – and I think the best part is having the opportunity to do it while still young. Travel and change of scenery, even if it is for a short period, stimulates the mind. I have had satisfying adventures in my life. Getting away from home has given me the opportunity to reflect on my life. The year comes with a lot of pressures of life, work and financial difficulties, but it’s amazing to look forward to a trip at the end of the year where…

There’s something about the thrill brought about by travelling – be it local or international – and I think the best part is having the opportunity to do it while still young.

Travel and change of scenery, even if it is for a short period, stimulates the mind.

I have had satisfying adventures in my life. Getting away from home has given me the opportunity to reflect on my life.

The year comes with a lot of pressures of life, work and financial difficulties, but it’s amazing to look forward to a trip at the end of the year where one can unwind and relax.

You can’t imagine how different life is in another place until you see for yourself.

Travelling allows us to break free from the monotony of everyday life.

There is the ability to explore new places and travel offers a temporary escape from our routine and provides much-needed rejuvenation. You’ll even discover how resourceful you are when you are exposed to new places, people and experiences.

The experience of leaving behind our worries and immersing ourselves in new surroundings leaves us refreshed and ready to take on the world with renewed vigour.

I remember my father would say the day I get my first job and start working, I should take myself on a trip because once life starts getting hectic, it will not be easy or even possible. I never forgot his words and here I am doing just that.

Having to save up during the year bit by bit makes it even more exciting and seeing your plans actually come to life is the most amazing part.

My trips around South Africa have been nothing short of amazing. From Mpumalanga, Bloemfontein, Durban and Cape Town, among others, I have had the best times.

I see why people from overseas love coming here because it truly is a beautiful country. South Africa stands out for its vibrant and diverse cultures, rich history, natural beauty and unique talent.

It’s also important to note that even if looked at from a totally different point of view, it is a fact that none but the wanderers can thoroughly enjoy home.

Travel and home are like exertion and rest. Each complement the other, so that one of the greatest pleasures of travel is the return.

Travelling has not only helped my mental health, but also my view on life and how other people live. You’ll find it’s little things that make people happy. For example, simply just watching the sun set from the perfect spot or hiking to see the best view of a city.

The different setting will also help you discover and consider fresh ideas you hadn’t thought of before. You’ll come home with different notions and possibilities.

Being exposed to new places, people and cultures helps one to develop a wider world view. It’s a great reward. The shared experience of travel also strengthens bonds.

I have also seen that you can go anywhere in this country and the one thing you’ll see is happy people despite their problems. South Africans always find a reason to smile through it all.

I have also learnt that you don’t have to earn the best salary to do the things you love.

Sure, having enough money can go a very long way but it is also all about planning and pushing for it to ultimately work out. It’s not easy, but it can be done.

I also love and appreciate how my job affords me the opportunity to travel. Although it may be for work purposes, there’s still an experience that comes with it.

It’s simply the thrill of it all.