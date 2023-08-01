Becoming a MIDAS road master

By Sponsored

MIDAS knows that life can get quite busy, so we want to make sure that you have one less thing to worry about.

Take a drive with us as we go through some essential points to help you prioritize your safety as well as the safety of those around you, while you are hitting the road and doing life!

First things first – Safety check before buckling up:

Before buckling up, you should do a quick inspection of the interior and exterior of your vehicle. Check that your lights and windshield wipers are all in good working condition.

Glance at those mirrors to make sure you have optimal visibility of your surroundings.

Don’t feel the pressure- check your oil and your tyre pressure regularly:

Make sure to check your tyre pressure and oil level once a month. Set a monthly reminder on your phone to help you stay on top of things.

Your car’s engine is like the heart of your vehicle and running your engine with a low oil level increases stress on the engine which can potentially cause a lot of damage.

Checking your oil level is as quick and easy as swiping on your favourite lip balm. The ideal oil level should be at or close to the highest line or anywhere above the lower line.

You can also get assistance from your local petrol station to check this, and while you’re at it make sure to show some love to your tyres as well.

Properly inflated tyres not only give you a safer drive but will also save you fuel and money!

MIDAS hopes these tips have given more power and confidence to you, in becoming a #MIDASRoadMaster on the road, while you are vibing away to your favourite tunes.

Save the list below to keep on hand and if there is something you need to stock up on, head on over to your nearest MIDAS branch to find these essentials.

To find your nearest store visit www.midas.co.za and follow us on Facebook to stay updated with motoring tips and information.

#MIDASRoadmaster Vehicle Must Haves: