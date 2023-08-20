Copacabana Palace celebrates a century of hosting stars

Explore the iconic Copacabana Palace's century-long journey of luxury, celebrities, and cultural significance in Rio de Janeiro.

A view of Copacabana beach taken from the balcony of the Belmond Copacabana Palace Hotel, in the south zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The internationally famous hotel celebrated 100 years of foundation on Sunday. Picture: AFP/Supplied

With its gleaming white facade looming over Rio de Janeiro’s iconic beachfront, the Copacabana Palace is celebrating 100 years of welcoming stars, presidents and royalty. “The Copacabana Palace is more than a hotel, it’s an institution,” director general Ulisses Marreiros said.

The epitome of luxury and old world glamour, the hotel was inaugurated on 13 August, 1923, with a performance by Moulin Rouge singer-dancer Mistinguett, the most famous French entertainer of her time.

Since then, dozens of celebrities, heads of state and royalty, have graced its sumptuous suites and a balcony with a breathtaking view of Copacabana.

Hall of Fame of the Belmond Copacabana Palace Hotel. Picture: AFP/Supplied

Portraits, signatures, and architectural influence

A gallery of portraits of famous visitors, redesigned for the centenary, includes images of Josephine Baker, Bob Marley, Freddie Mercury, Madonna, Walt Disney, Brigitte Bardot, Robert De Niro, and Queen Elizabeth II.

The guestbook is a veritable relic that is carefully kept in a briefcase. White gloves are needed to peruse its pages, full of illustrious signatures, such as that of late Brazilian football great Pele.

Designed by French architect Joseph Gire, the Copacabana Palace was inspired by some of the most emblematic hotels of the Riviera, like the Carlton in Cannes or the Negresco in Nice.

At the time, the hotel was practically the only building on an almost deserted Copacabana beach, now lined with prime real estate.

The inauguration was supposed to take place in 1922, for the centenary of Brazil’s independence, but numerous technical issues delayed works.

This did not dampen the enthusiasm of the hotel’s founder Octavio Guinle, whose family ran it for more than 60 years until it was bought by the Orient-Express group in 1989 and then in 2018 by LVMH – the world’s leading luxury group.

ALSO READ: Belgium canal city of Bruges hits ‘red line’ with tourist crowds

From sinatra to scandals – Copacabana Palace’s colourful history

The entrepreneur lured artists like Edith Piaf, Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra to sing in the mythical Golden Room.

When Rio was still the capital of Brazil – before it was moved to Brasilia in 1960, the hotel was also frequented by the cream of local politics. This included a stay by President Washington Luis, who in 1928 was shot by his mistress in one of the hotel suites, requiring discreet evacuation to hospital.

The presidency later said he had suffered an attack of appendicitis. In another anecdote recounted by historians, screenwriter Orson Welles once tossed a typewriter out of a window overlooking a swimming pool, in a moment of frustration with writer’s block.

It was in the same pool that Janis Joplin went skinny-dipping in 1970, which saw her ejected from the hotel. “It is a place of political and artistic meetings, which has welcomed celebrities from around the world, but with a very Brazilian charm and glamour,” said historian Thiago Gomide.

The Belmond Copacabana Palace Hotel at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Picture: AFP/Supplied

Prince Albert II’s fond connection to Copacabana Palace

Monaco’s Prince Albert II is one of those who fell under the hotel’s spell. “Every time he comes here he gives me a warm hug,” said Antonio Francisco dos Santos, who has worked at Copacabana Palace for 28 years. “He likes to go for an early swim before enjoying tropical fruits, especially mango or acai, at his favorite table by the pool, which I reserve for him as soon as hear rives,” said the assistant manager of the Pergula restaurant.

The pool has just been revamped, with pale green-and white parasols and deckchairs covered with matching cushions, with tropical motifs.

The facade has also been repainted to return to its original pearly white. “We wanted to get as close as possible to the appearance of 1923, while using cutting-edge technology for a lighting system that enhances the beauty of the building at night,” explained Marreiros, the manager, who seeks to “honour the past while inspiring the future.

NOW READ: Bumpy return for night trains in Europe