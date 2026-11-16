Durban this summer: Why the coastal city deserves a place on your holiday list

With its beaches, warm weather, food experiences, adventure activities and summer entertainment programme, Durban has a range of options for visitors planning a festive-season break.

From helicopter rides along the coastline and marine encounters to go-karting, spa treatments and dining experiences, Durban offers a range of activities for visitors during the summer holiday season.

A recent two-day media experience hosted by Southern Sun Hotels, in partnership with Durban Tourism, gave media an opportunity to explore some of the activities and attractions available in KwaZulu-Natal’s coastal city.

The programme included visits and experiences designed to showcase different aspects of Durban, from its coastline and entertainment offerings to its hospitality and food scene.

For Southern Sun Hotels, the initiative forms part of an ongoing effort to encourage domestic tourism and change perceptions of Durban as a holiday destination.

Ronelle Pillay, Regional Revenue and Sales Manager for KZN and Gauteng at Southern Sun Hotels, said the media collaboration with Durban Tourism was in its third year.

“We’re excited to note and, more importantly, proud to note that this is our third year on the invite out to media and our collaboration with the public and private sectors, so working closely with Durban Tourism and Southern Sun Hotels. We’ve achieved the goal, and we’ve watched this growth and momentum over the last few years,” she said.

Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani Durban. Picture: Supplied

A beachfront escape at Beverly Hills

Where visitors choose to stay can make a significant difference to their holiday, particularly when visiting a coastal destination.

Situated on the uMhlanga Rocks beachfront, between the area’s iconic lighthouse and pier, the five-star Beverly Hills Hotel served as the accommodation base for the media visit.

Established in 1964, the hotel offers ocean views and private balconies in every room. Its facilities include an outdoor swimming pool, a gym and the Mangwanani Spa.

Dining options include The Sugar Club, which overlooks the ocean, and Elements Café, where guests can enjoy refreshments and sundowners.

The hotel’s location also provides access to uMhlanga beachfront, restaurants, and surrounding attractions.

Beverly Hills hotel. Picture: Supplied

Beverly Hills is part of Southern Sun’s wider accommodation portfolio in KwaZulu-Natal. The group also operates several hotels along Durban’s Golden Mile, including Garden Court South Beach, Garden Court Marine Parade, The Edward Hotel and Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani.

In uMhlanga, its properties include Garden Court uMhlanga and Southern Sun Oceans.

Southern Sun Oceans, meanwhile, has expanded the group’s presence in uMhlanga. The four-star property combines traditional hotel rooms with apartment-style accommodation, comprising 200 hotel rooms and 146 apartments.

Pillay said adding Southern Sun Oceans helped address a gap in the group’s accommodation portfolio in the area.

“We were needing more visibility in the uMhlanga space, and Southern Sun Oceans has created the perfect opportunity,” she said.

The group’s properties give holidaymakers a choice of accommodation in Durban and uMhlanga, depending on their location preferences and budgets.

Activities beyond the beach

Durban’s beachfront remains one of its biggest attractions, but the city also offers activities for visitors looking to explore beyond swimming and sunbathing.

One highlight of the media visit was a helicopter ride departing from Virginia Airport, offering an aerial view of the coastline.

The programme also included a Magnum Ice Cream activation, a Sip and Paint session and the Flavours of Durban dinner experience, which showcased the city’s food scene.

The following morning, the group headed to the promenade for go-karting.

Stretching from South Beach towards Moses Mabhida Stadium, the promenade provides visitors with an opportunity to enjoy the coastal surroundings while exploring the beachfront.

The programme also included a spa visit at Sky, offering a chance to unwind between the day’s activities.

Picture: Supplied

Get closer to marine life at uShaka Marine World

A Durban holiday would hardly be complete without exploring some of its marine attractions.

Located along the beachfront, uShaka Marine World is one of the city’s established visitor attractions, offering experiences for families and adventure seekers.

During the media visit, the group headed to the attraction for shark-cage diving and snorkelling.

The activities offered an opportunity to get closer to marine life and explore the ocean beyond the usual swimming and beach activities.

For visitors looking to add an adventure activity to their holiday, uShaka Marine World offers another option.

The attraction also caters to families travelling with children, making it a possible addition to a festive-season holiday itinerary.

Picture: Supplied

After the marine activities, the group headed to Tylers for lunch before departing for King Shaka International Airport.

Located at Marine Walk Shopping Centre, Tylers is a steakhouse, butcher and grill that combines South African braai influences with a contemporary dining setting.

Its menu features premium cuts of meat, flame-grilled dishes, burgers and wood-fired pizzas. The restaurant also has an upstairs venue where diners can enjoy sunset views.

Tylers’ meat braai platter. Picture: Supplied

Durban’s summer entertainment programme

Beyond its beaches and year-round attractions, Durban is preparing for a busy festive season, with concerts, shows and festivals expected along the beachfront.

Pillay said the city had taken a strategic approach to putting together its summer entertainment calendar.

She highlighted the stretch of promenade from South Beach towards Moses Mabhida Stadium, including areas such as People’s Park, as an important part of the city’s entertainment offering.

“There’ll be something on the calendar every week in the month of December into January,” she said.

The programme is expected to include both free and paid events, giving visitors different entertainment options throughout December and into January.

Southern Sun is also placing greater emphasis on the overall guest experience during the summer season, rather than focusing solely on accommodation prices.

Pillay said the group’s summer offering would include seasonal pool menus, summer cocktails, food offerings, children’s arrival experiences, kiddies’ breakfast options and entertainment programmes at its hotels.

She said the intention was to cater to different types of travellers, including families, couples and groups of friends.

“We pride ourselves on our reach and footprint of Southern Sun Hotels, but equally, it’s no longer just about the price. As much as we’ve got great deals and offers available, it’s about the experience and those touch points,” she said.

Why Durban makes sense for a domestic holiday

The cost of travelling remains an important consideration for many South Africans planning their holidays.

Pillay acknowledged that it had been a difficult year for many households, with uncertainty around disposable income influencing decisions about where to spend the festive season.

However, she believes Durban has several advantages as a domestic holiday destination, particularly for travellers looking for a beach break or family holiday.

“Durban gets to leverage its unique selling points. It’s proximity. It’s a drive destination. It’s value for money if you’re looking for that beach holiday, family holiday for that December, January break,” she said.

She added that different sectors had been working to prepare the city for the summer season, including efforts around beaches, safety and security, public relations and marketing.

For Pillay, the city’s appeal also lies in the variety of destinations available across KwaZulu-Natal. Visitors can choose to stay in central Durban, uMhlanga, Ballito, areas further north or along the South Coast, depending on their preferences and budgets.

Southern Sun’s summer accommodation deals

Southern Sun’s SunBreaks summer campaign runs from 1 December 2026 to 10 January 2027, offering savings of up to 15% at participating hotels across the country.

The campaign includes several KwaZulu-Natal properties, giving travellers the option of choosing between Durban’s beachfront and uMhlanga.

According to Southern Sun’s published rates, family rooms at Garden Court South Beach start from R1 620 per night, while rates at Garden Court Marine Parade start from R1 726.

At Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani, family-room rates start from R1 896 per night.

For visitors looking for a more luxurious beachfront stay, Beverly Hills has standard-room rates starting from R5 049 per night under the campaign.

The published family-room rates include breakfast for two people. Southern Sun also states that two children under the age of 18 can stay and enjoy breakfast free when sharing a family room with up to two adults.

Rates are subject to availability and the campaign’s terms and conditions.