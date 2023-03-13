France to be the top destination for the next 18 months

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The world has opened its doors to international tourism, and there have been reports of an influx of tourists across the globe and particularly a popular destination, France.

France is well known for its culinary gastronomy, iconic buildings, fashion brands, french culture and of course what encompasses the Parisian way.

Let’s not forget the sporting exploits that have seen them shine on the international stage, just recently in a thrilling final against Argentina during the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Despite losing, France is about to embark on hosting significant sporting events back to back and the tourism sector wants tourists to know there is much more they can offer than their golden child, Paris.

During a breakfast at a hotel in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg French tourism partners discussed with South African media what is new with the country and what they have to offer.

Hosting the Olympics and the rugby world cup

As winter sports are taken seriously in Europe and North America it should be noted the Alpine Skiing World Championships in Courchevel Meribel took place in February.

However, the world’s lens will be on their hosting skills for the 2023 Rugby World Cup from 8 September to 20 October, and the biggest sporting event in the world, in the following year the Paris Olympics 2024.

It was clear to French tourism partners this was a great opportunity to show off their country, its diversity and its readiness to open up to the world.

Lille, France. Picture: iStock

The rugby world cup will have 10 host cities, Lille, Lyon, Saint-Etienne, Nice, Marseilles, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Nantes, Paris and Saint Danis. Cities that are already established in terms of sporting stadiums and it is expected about 600 000 visitors will come for the event.

Provence

The region of Provence, in southeastern France, is near Marseilles and its one place Jean-Phillpe Alfonis wants tourists to see.

He informs us that the region is well known to have the best universities, gastronomy, their vineyards, fresh garden herbs, and cheese from local farms. Alfonis says locals will particularly love their summer as there is plenty of sunshine during the European summer.

ALSO READ: Tiny Welsh island wins world stargazing fame

Alfonis advises people to visit France for more than seven days because they would be swept away, particularly by Provence’s intrigue. He described it as a small town with much charm and plenty of summer days and it would make sense to have more South Africans visit.

Simiane la Rotonde village and lavender. Provence, France. Picture: iStock

He says his department is trying to lure more people into the region. And, trying to the country, you going to need to have a good budget. Provence will be the base for the South African rugby team, the Springboks, during the rugby world cup.

It was also advised to take a detour to Luberon for its picturesque villages and forests including touring yes their Avignon airport.

More places to visit

If you want to explore more of their culinary delights, you can jump on board the highest culinary talents in Paris to boats on the River Thames in London through Sodexo Live! It’s a tour associated with Michelin Star chefs through their river cruise diner experience.

For the more adventurous, Alpe d’Huez, a skiing destination is a hub during winter, however, people can visit in summer as there are other off-ski-activities. The resort will also host the famous electronic music festival, Tomorrowland Winter which will take place from the 18 march.

So if you are planning your next travel destination in Europe, France appears to be the place to be for the next 18 months.