Top 10: South Africa’s best driving roads mapped-out

The question of “which country has the best driving road”, it must be said, really came to mass prominence with the airing of the famous Top Gear road trip episode to the Stelvio Pass in Italy 16 years ago.

While the subject undoubtedly differs from country to country, what cannot be denied is that South Africa doesn’t hold back when it comes to the phenomenon of “driving heaven”.

Although routes like the Stelvio, Route 66, the Transfăgărășan Pass in Romania, Pacific Coast Highway in California and Stuart Highway in Australia have their own characteristics as to what constitutes driving pleasure, a quick look at what South Africa brings to fore is second to none with a selection of roads keen to impress and reward.

As such, in no particular order, The Citizen looks at 11 of the country’s best driving roads resplendent not only with the views, but challenges of hairpin turns, rises and drops, and smooth tar that adds up to sheer driving ecstasy.

R54 – Franschhoek Pass – Western Cape – 15km

No compilation of South Africa’s best driving road is complete without mentioning Franschhoek Pass. Tight, twisty and often blighted by trucks, it is nonetheless one of the standouts roads that rewards and thrills from base to summit.

N9 – Outeniqua Pass – Western Cape – 13km

Section of the Outeniqua Pass that runs from George to Oudtshoorn. Image: iStock

The road between George and Oudtshoorn along the mountains of the same name doesn’t have the twisty layout of Franschhoek, but boasts an open and flowing nature that allows for longer opening of the taps.

Instead of trucks, mist poses the biggest problem, but once cleared, it easily rivals the R54 for views.

N12 – Meiringspoort – Western Cape – 25km

Start of Meiringspoort. Image: iStock

Famous for its 25 crossings over the same river that often leads to flooding when the rains arrive, Meiringspoort is more spectacular to look at than eliciting the same number of wheel twirls required on the Outeniqua or Franschhoek.

That being said, the flat layout still requires some concentration to avoid a meeting into one of those crossings.

R37 – Long Tom Pass – Mpumalanga – 50km

Challenge that is the Long Tom Pass already visible. Image: mapito.net

At double the length of Meiringspoort, the Long Tom Pass rates as one of the biggest petrolhead attractions of the Lowveld.

Climbing 2 150mm, it’s mixture of tight bends, breath-taking descends and scenery adds up to a road many will describe as the “ideal driver’s road”.

R301 – Bainskloof Pass – Western Cape – 27km

Section known as Dacres Pulpit on the Bainskloof Pass. Image: iStock

The work of renowned road builder Andrew Bain, the 27km stretch between Wellington and Ceres is known for being one of the most dangerous and testing roads in the country.

Tight, narrow and with giant rock blocks instead of guardrails providing any protection for those who get it wrong, it nonetheless needs to be experienced from an adrenalin perspective and for those who revel in being challenged.

R101 – Du Toitskloof Pass – Western Cape – 21km

View of the Du Toitskloof Pass and the N1 at the western exit of the Huguenot Tunnel. Image: iStock

Arguably the closest representation of roads in the Alps, the often fog marred pass gets the adrenalin going even before the twisty bits commence.

Flowing and with the views to match, it becomes noticeably narrower with a number of tightening bends up to its 833 m summit.

R310 – Helshoogte – Western Cape – 7km

Section of Helshoogte Pass. Image: tracks4africa.co.za

At a “mere” seven kilometres, the road between Stellenbosch and Pniel is the opposite of Bainskloof as it is a lot more open and with an easy-to-get-into rhythm similar to the flat planes of Meiringspoort.

Despite this, care still needs to be taken and while the corners are more “open” than traditional hairpins, getting it wrong will still result in a nasty few marks against the guardrails.

Slaaihoek – Mpumalanga – 25km

Road into the distance that is the Slaaihoek Pass. Image: mountainpassessouthafrica.co.za

Designated as an access road due to its destination being entry to a nickel mine, the pass starts off flowing and wide with incredible scenery, before tightening-up with a number of crests, open hairpin bends and a final drop near the entrance of the mine.

A real early morning weekend blast through the Mpumalanga lowveld, it promises to be a spirited test for man and machine.

N10 – Olifantskop Pass – Eastern Cape – 8km

Start of the Olifantskop Pass. Image: flickr

A pass not known that well and a bit of a list joker, the single then dual road forms part located 15km outside Paterson on route to Gqeberha makes for a daunting sight at its base, before becoming a noteworthy challenge once you venture onto it.

Often clouded by trucks and mist, it is all about timing and if read correctly, presents a similar challenge to Franschhoek that rewards those eager enough to tame it.

Note: Chapmans Peak (M6) drive and Clarence Drive (R44) in the Eastern Cape are additionally included for arguably being the most scenic roads along the coast with more “cruising and observe” than spirted driving in-mind.