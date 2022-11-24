Four picture-perfect hot-tub staycations in the Western Cape

Citizen Reporter

This time of year is characterised by a focus on year-end fatigue, the desire to wind down and the pressure to shop, but it is also a time filled with some wanderlust. Wanderlust also comes with the aspiration for some picture-perfect moments so we rounded up a list of the most Instagram-worthy hot-tub staycations in the Western Cape.

1. Pezula Hotel – Knysna

The hot tub at the Pezula Hotel in the Western Cape. Picture: Supplied

The Pezula Nature Hotel & Spa is a location that aims to cater for every kind of traveller; “from families to couples to groups of friends, we have the perfect space to complete your accommodation needs,” says the owners of the hotel.

This location boasts tranquil and romantic ground floor hot tub suites which each come with their own private wood-fired hot tub.

At the time of writing, a price enquiry across a range of websites estimated a night’s stay at Pezula at around R2 500 for two adults.

“Connect with nature when walking out from double sliding doors onto your private patio, surrounded by beautiful gardens and grounds, and perfectly finished off with a natural hot tub for your enjoyment.

Experience the epitome of relaxation with the soothing sound of crackling firewood and the tranquillity of the heated water. These suites are perfect for a romantic getaway, with luxury hotel amenities in your suite inclusive of plush gowns, homemade bath salts and an in-suite fireplace.”

You can contact bookings@pezulahotel.co.za for more information.

2. Camps Bay Retreat – Camps Bay

Tucked between the forest and overlooking the ocean, Camps Bay Retreat is described as a haven for nature lovers and those looking to break away while still being able to enjoy magnificent views over Camps Bay.

The secluded wood-fired hot tub nature studio features your own private wood-fired hot tub overlooking the forest.

“Beautiful interiors in the bedroom and living area are further drawn together by the modern and chic bathroom which has a double vanity, a free-standing bath and luxurious touches. The bedroom has a king-size bed.”

Camps Bay Retreat also has a hot tub based at a secret waterfall that you can book as a guest of the hotel or as an add-on to a spa treatment.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Don’t delay Dezemba: Tips to book your year-end holiday flights

Based on online enquiries at the time of writing, you can expect to pay around R 4 000 for a one-night stay at this location for two adults.

Contact bookings@campsbayretreat.com for more information.

3. The Farmhouse Hotel – Langebaan

A woman in the hot tub at the Farmhouse Hotel in the Western Cape. Picture: Supplied

Overlooking the tranquil Langebaan Lagoon, The Farmhouse Hotel is a unique, character-filled historic farmstead.

At this hotel, the Frank Wightman dual-level cottage offers guests privacy with hotel hospitality and the cottage also comes with its own private wood-fired hot tub.

The cottage at The Farmhouse Hotel features a spiral staircase leading downstairs to the lounge, an additional bedroom and a refreshment area.

The upper-level large bedroom is complemented by wooden floors and a quaint lounge with a large window offering views of the lagoon. The bedroom downstairs opens onto the terrace and has beautiful views.

A price enquiry for a night’s stay for two adults at this location was estimated at about R1 500 at the time of writing.

Contact bookings@thefarmhousehotel.co.za for more information or to book.

4. Harbour House Hotel – Hermanus

Located opposite what many consider the best whale-watching spot in South Africa, Harbour House Hotel offers guests a number of choices for their accommodation in Hermanus.

From the stunning, historical architecture of the slate roof, seaside Manor House built in 1920, to the contemporary new wing studios situated above reception and Harbour Square rooms and residences are located within walking distance to reception with a rooftop pool.

Located in the restored Manor House, this lavish, open-plan romantic room is accentuated by stylish décor and quality finishes.

Millstone floors, walk-in showers and lavish freestanding solid-cast bath accentuate the feeling of comfort and luxury which is topped off only by your own private wood-fired hot tub on your balcony with breathtaking views of the ocean and whale-watching bay.

Contact bookings@harbourhousehotel.co.za for more information or to book.

READ NEXT: PICS: Sleep inside DJ Khaled’s legendary sneaker closet, now on Airbnb

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho