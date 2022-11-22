PICS: Sleep inside DJ Khaled’s legendary sneaker closet, now on Airbnb

Citizen Reporter

Following his latest ventures assembling the biggest names in music for his #1 album God Did and revealing his newest Jordan Brand collaboration, DJ Khaled is putting all his passion into another one: Airbnb Host.

A self-proclaimed “sneakerhead from birth,” DJ Khaled has come a long way from sliding mixtapes into unsuspecting customer sneaker pickups. Now, the larger-than-life hip hop mogul is inviting fans to cop an exclusive stay inside a recreation of his legendary sneaker closet, bookable on Airbnb.

“Sneakers are an essential part of hip hop culture and collecting them is an art – just like creating music,” said DJ Khaled. ” We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do the studio. That’s why we’re excited to share our sneaker kingdom with fans and give them a chance to walk in our shoes, literally.”

It’s all going down in – where else? – the 305. After all, DJ Khaled has called Miami home for the last 30 years and the city is a (major) key inspiration for his chart-topping anthems, lavish outfits, and grandiose personality.

Picture: Adam Planas

About the stay

This autumn in the northern hemisphere, everyone’s favourite music maverick DJ Khaled is letting fans take over his illustrious sneaker closet for two, one-night stays** occurring on December 5 and December 6 for two guests each at only $11 (about R190) a night – a nod to his shoe size. Guests will have an opportunity to live and breathe Miami the same epic way DJ Khaled does, including:

An exclusive pair of Air Jordan 5s from his “We The Best” collection;

A handwritten welcome note from DJ Khaled upon arrival;

The keys to the ultimate sneaker kingdom, sleeping amid hundreds of pairs including DJ Khaled’s most prized kicks including the Jordan 3 “Grateful” and Jordan 8 “Oregon PEs”;

An outdoor lounge to kick back and soak in the Miami vibes after a dip in the pool; and

A chance to enjoy some of DJ Khaled’s favourite spots in Miami, like a catered dinner from his restaurant The Licking – Miami Gardens, a private shopping session at Miami’s premiere sneaker store 305 Kicks, and more.

How to book

Sneakerheads and music fans can request to book these stays beginning Tuesday, November 29 at 6pm GMT (8pm South African time) at airbnb.com/wethebest. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Miami.

Those hoping to stay in every sneakerhead’s fantasy should note that this stay’s rules require following applicable local rules and guidelines as well as Airbnb’s COVID-19 Safety Practices, which will include wearing a mask and practising social distancing when required by local laws or guidelines. On-site staff will also comply with local rules and guidelines and will abide by Airbnb’s five-step enhanced cleaning process.

