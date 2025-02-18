Travel Tuesday: Discovering hidden gems in South Africa

Exploring your own country can deepen your understanding of its diverse cultures, traditions, and history.

South Africa is renowned for its iconic landmarks, from majestic mountain ranges to sun‐kissed beaches and expansive wilderness landscapes.

But beyond these familiar sights, the country is home to an array of hidden gems waiting to be discovered.

These secret spots range from secluded beaches and charming small towns to breathtaking natural wonders and more.

To shine a spotlight on these treasures, The Citizen spoke to travel enthusiast Kgopotjo Lebepe, a seasoned local explorer with international experience.

Lebepe said that exploring South Africa not only deepens one’s connection with the country’s rich cultural tapestry, but it also boosts the local economy.

“Travelling locally supports families and small businesses. You know for sure that your money is going to feed a family or help many households, and to me, that’s always fulfilling – in a way, you are giving back to communities.

“Our tourism sector and industry are often overlooked, locals should make it a habit to travel more locally rather than internationally.”

Safety first

Lebepe stressed that careful preparation and strict safety measures are essential when venturing off the beaten track.

She advises reviewing your destination on platforms like Google and social media, and also making phone calls ahead of time to gather vital information.

“Many of these spots are under the radar, so a bit of research can go a long way in avoiding inconveniences,” she said.

Lebepe added that travel influencers like herself have a responsibility to ensure that they share accurate information.

“Influencers must ensure that the information they share is accurate, safe and reliable, regardless of any paid partnerships. Honesty and integrity are key to setting realistic expectations,” she added.

Discovering hidden gems in South Africa

Lebepe’s adventures have taken her to unique corners of South Africa, uncovering places that many may not know exist.

“One of my most memorable discoveries was Setšong in Limpopo,” she shared.

Run by local women, the farm offers rejuvenating spa treatments, an indigenous food experience featuring authentic local dishes, an educational tea tour for tea enthusiasts, and a self‐drive adventure through the wild countryside.

“We enjoyed a bush spa massage by the river, savoured traditional dishes like morogo and chicken feet for lunch.

“We learnt how to make the tea and even had a taste. It was a beautifully crafted itinerary, and the fact that we were welcomed with a traditional dance by the women there was the icing on the cake,” Lebepe added.

Other hidden gems to add to your bucket list

Cederberg Wilderness

Located in the Western Cape, this is a haven for nature lovers. It features striking rock formations, ancient San rock art and serene landscapes.

Paternoster

Also in the Western Cape, this quiet coastal village boasts clean beaches, fresh seafood and a relaxed, friendly atmosphere.

Clarens

This hidden gem in the Free State, known as the “Jewel of the Free State”, offers lively art galleries and stunning mountain views.

Mapungubwe National Park

A World Heritage Site, Mapungubwe National Park lets you explore South Africa’s ancient history. It is home to archaeological treasures, including the famous golden rhinoceros.

