PICS: Inside Sorisha Naidoo’s extravagant Dubai birthday celebrations

Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo celebrated her birthday in style in Dubai with her family, friends and business tycoon husband Vivian Reddy.

For the past week, Naidoo has been in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to mark her 46th birthday. Sharing behind the scenes looks into her big day, a private dinner at restaurant SUSHISAMBA Dubai, Naidoo went all out.

Sorisha Naidoo stays in a luxury 5-star hotel in Dubai

The reality star and family were spotted at Raffles The Palm, a luxury location they stayed in. Rates at the five-star hotel starts at R9,000 per night.

The hotel boasts a 500m private white sand beach, an outdoor swimming pool offering views of the city, and six culinary experiences.

Naidoo, with her two kids and husband, enjoyed her birthday breakfast at the hotel, as she was beaming when she was presented with a birthday cake.

She shared pictures showing that much of her family came with them to celebrate her day.

The actress also shared a video of dinner.

Watch: Sorisha Naidoo’s extravagant Dubai birthday:

Sorisha’s Dubai style

Dressed in designer labels, Naidoo styled her outfits with Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton.

She also paired her statement pieces with casual lounge pieces such as a straw hat, light denim jacket, a knitted crop top, leggings and a cashmere cardigan.

Writing about her getaway, she said: “I thank you God for another year, with friends, family and health. Birthday Blessings.”

Sorisha has been posting her husband Reddy quite often over the last few months. The pair have been pictured at numerous events, date nights and family functions.

Reddy is the founder of the Edison Group, and has interests in energy, casinos, healthcare, financial services and property development.

He was previously married to Mogi Naidoo and shares three children with her. With Sorisha he has two children, Saihi and Kalina.

