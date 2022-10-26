These are the most luxurious Airbnb destinations

Citizen Reporter

Booking an Airbnb has become a lucrative business, particularly for those who have invested in their homes or property to be showcased on the platform and there is definitely a hierarchy of the best and most luxurious accommodations to sleep at.

Travel accommodation platform Airbnb has now added a Luxe range to its portfolio, allowing users to browse and book some of the most elaborate and luxurious accommodations around the world.

A study conducted by Compare My Jet has delved into the data behind Airbnb’s Luxe offerings in 27 of their most popular luxury locations around the world to reveal the best destinations for luxury.

The ranking included the number of luxe properties available per visitor numbers, the average price per night and the percentage of properties with highly sought-after luxury amenities.

These were their findings.

Airbnb’s 5 best luxury destinations

St Barths

The research found that the small island in the middle of the Caribbean, St Barths is the top location for luxury Airbnb accommodation worldwide. The majority of the luxury accommodation available have some of the most sought-after guest amenities, such as a pool, hot tub and beachfront.

Belize

Due to having one of the lowest costs for luxury accommodation on Airbnb, £841 (R17, 515) per night on average, Belize comes in second place with many visitors going to San Pedro town.

Indonesia

Usually known as an affordable destination for tourists worldwide, Indonesia has an average cost of about R36, 388 per night with 99% of the luxury Airbnbs with pools.

Jamaica

Coming in the fourth position is another island location, Jamaica with a steep average price tag of R52, 712 per night.

Mexico

Mexico is the most expensive accommodation for luxury, costing an average of R69 105,43 per night, with 57% of the properties having hot tubs and 56% facing the beach.

