Table Mountain Cableway set to shut down in July

Table Mountain Cableway will embark on an extended annual maintenance shutdown for seven weeks.

The shutdown, in line with international standards, will see a comprehensive overhaul of the cableway system.

This includes the replacement of the entire 6km track rope cable, which weighs a massive 120 tonnes.

Table Mountain hiking trail shutdown

The shutdown will begin from 15 July to 1 September, to ensure the safety and longevity of the attraction.

According to News24 team of nine Swiss engineers will supervise and support local experts in the maintenance process, guaranteeing that the cableway meets the highest safety standards.

The cable replacement, a first since 1997, will be accompanied by thorough maintenance of the hanging and running gear, adhering to Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) specifications.

Furthermore, during the seven-week closure, “the cableway, along with all commercial and public outlets and operations at both the upper and lower stations will remain closed to the public for the duration. This includes shops, restaurants, and ablution facilities,” said managing director Wahida Parker.

Table Mountain remains accessible

Hikers can still access Table Mountain via most routes and walkways.

“Table Mountain itself is still accessible to hikers. Most of the routes and walkways will still be accessible, and you can still climb to the summit.

However, the hiking trails directly under the pathway of the cables will be closed as there will be extensive work happening overhead,” Parker added.

“We know that this is your beloved mountain as it is ours. We know that you love to hike, you love to enjoy the mountain. Unfortunately for those seven weeks, we are going to appeal to you to use alternate hiking routes. South African National Parks has produced a beautiful map to direct you to all the other hiking trails that you can access. And the reason for this is to manage risk,” Parker reportedly said.

Hikers are advised to exercise caution and be aware of changing weather conditions, as they will need to hike down the mountain.

It is recommended to hike with a registered guide and follow essential safety guidelines.

Birthday tickets and Cable Cards

As a gesture of goodwill, visitors who have birthdays during the shutdown period can collect their free birthday tickets in September 2024

Eligible visitors will be requested to present a valid South African ID document, driver’s license, or birth certificate.

Additionally, there will be an extension on Cable Cards. Those valid during the maintenance period will be automatically extended by seven weeks.