Zimbali – A ‘Capital’ escape into the tropics

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Situated in one of the best locations in KwaZulu-Natal, Zimbali has become a holiday destination for several years and it continues to cement itself.

The Capital Hotels and Apartments is known for its beautifully spacious rooms and modern furniture apartments, which are fully equipped.

Whilst the Durban weather wasn’t at its finest, the property grounds of the capital Zimbali shone through despite the gloominess.

Opening in November 2021, the resort is in Zimbali Coastal Estate and has endless coastal views. The Capital Zimbali is just a short ride inside the estate, the scenery is a tropical oasis, an escape from the city and a much-needed getaway for Durbanites and Joburgers alike.

This sense of being on vacation is set the moment you walk into the hotel, the interior is inspired by Bali resorts, with mini palm trees and stunning artwork.

Entrance of The Capital Zimbali. Picture: Supplied

I was greeted by the amazing staff and was graciously hosted by Vinny Maharja, the Guest Experience manager who throughout my stay took care of my every request and give me a personal tour of the hotel.

The family suite

The standard accommodation is larger than your average size in most hotels, expect the family suite to be no different. Added perks like a small kitchenette, king beds that can twin, bath and shower, dining and lounge area, and a workstation.

Walking into the bathroom, the ensuite oval-shaped bathroom tub is a dream.

The Capital Zimbali, luxury room. Picture: Supplied

There is a lot of freedom to move around, there is more than enough space for two people aided by the breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean and other properties in the estate.

You cant enjoy the balcony for too long because of the monkeys around, however, take in the sounds of the waves crashing for early morning meditation.

There is a lot of amenities offered, here are some of them.

Gin Academy

As a lover of gin, the gin academy by Inverroche on the grounds of the resort excited me the most on the itinerary. The South African gin is offering the ultimate experience to make your own gin with Inverroche’s botanicals.

The experience is truly educational, fun, creative and experiential as you can make your own concoctions through a step-by-step process of how gin is made at a larger scale.

The introduction of the class is the video appearance of Inverroche founder Lorna Scott on why she started the academy in 2017. Scott says the main reason was for people to learn the journey of gin making, the importance of the flavours and celebrate and honour the botanicals used.

The setting is beautiful in the midst of the scientific elements, bubbling concoctions, and tube-like capsules of botanicals and herbs. I was informed that I could make whatever my heart desired.

Picking my note botanicals, the floral, a Rose Malva, from the citrus a hibiscus and spicy botanicals a ginger root. The next stage was to steep and boil the botanicals as they were placed in a pot still. The process is a little complicated, however, the distilling of the gin will take about 30 minutes to 45 minutes.

The results of the gin were satisfying especially when you customise the packaging to your liking.

Mangwanani Signature spa

Located on the three-floor, the award-winning ‘Original African Spa” is tranquilly at its best.

The spa is very calming when you walk in. It is massive, with two levels dividing separate treatments. There is a room for head massage, other rooms for full body massages, a cafe, an indoor pool, a salt room and change rooms too.

Picture: Supplied

From the massage to the staff and interior, the experience was exceptional.

Restaurants

There are a couple of restaurants situated in the resort, they include the Capital’s dining experience at Copper Restaurant which offers a buffet breakfast and dinner.

The most memorable from the buffet was their banana bread, which was addictive and I could have had a slice every morning with a cup of tea.

There is also a young and modern lounge experience called Poison Ivy serving cognac, champagne and a cigar lounge as well.

Picture: Supplied

There is an extensive alcoholic menu and a food menu to serve as little bites. Think crispy calamari, sushi, wings, ribs and arancini.

At Poison Ivy there are views of each side of Captial Zimbali and of course the Indian ocean, its a good spot to chill, catch up or have pre-drinks.

Fireroom Sushi and Grill

When it comes to sushi, I prefer sushi with no bells and whistles however there is a growing demand for more when it comes to it. Fireroom Sushi and Grill has become a go-to stop around the country for its signature sushi on fire. It is quite something, with its flammable display when your sushi arrives.

Fireroom at Zimbali is a good choice for special occasions and if you love the idea of sushi covered in fantasy sauce and other non-conventional ingredients this is the place to go. However, if you are not up for the experiment, stay away as the menu has a variety of curries, seafood, grills and traditional sushi.

As my stay neared its end on a rainy Durban day, I couldn’t help but look back at the endless views of the Indian Ocean and hope I return on sunnier days.