Don’t become a statistic, stay safe with these Easter break travel tips

Before you hit the road for your Easter holiday, make sure you are familiar with the below safety tips to ensure a safe trip for you and your family.

As the Easter long weekend approaches, families are getting ready to head to the beach, ‘berg and worship venues all over the country. With thousands of motorists expected to be on the road, travelling to their destinations from Thursday afternoon, Netcare 911 has compiled a safety guide for travellers.

Netcare 911 spokesperson, Sarah Kekana has urged motorists to avoid travelling on peak traffic days, which falls on Friday 29 March and on Monday 1 April.

“These are often high-incident days on the road due to traffic congestion. Plan your route in advance and take note of any alternate routes you could utilise in case of any unexpected delays or road closures,” Kekana advices.

Netcare 911 Easter safety travel tips

Planning your travel

These basic vehicle checks at home could save you time and money once you hit the road:

Check the lights are working

Make sure your brakes are functioning well

Check the tread and condition of your tyres, and make sure your spare tyre is inflated. Check that the tools needed to change a tyre are on hand

Pack a basic toolbox

Top up your water, oil and windscreen washer liquid

Make sure your driver’s licence and car licence are up to date

Clean your car windows and rear-view mirrors

It’s essential to have a well-stocked first aid kit in your car in case emergencies arise. Kekana recommends that the following items be included in your first aid kit:

Cotton wool balls

A digital thermometer

Medical gloves

Eye protection

A Burnshield dressing or gel

A variety of bandage sizes

Antiseptic wipes and liquid

A space blanket

Safety pins

Scissors and tweezers

Plasters and medical tape

Paracetamol tablets and syrup

“Also, check in advance if you need any prophylactic medication or vaccines for the area you’ll be travelling to. Parts of South Africa are malaria areas, mainly along the border areas of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, so make sure you take anti-malarial medication as required. Pregnant women should get medical advice about travelling to malaria areas and whether it is safe for them to drive long distances,” she warns.

“Always take any prescription medication with you, ensuring you have enough to cover your stay away. Insect repellent is often also a good idea to have in your suitcase,” suggests Kekana.

While driving

Be patient. The roads will be busy, and it is important to have consideration for other road users. Remember, the driver must ensure that everyone is buckled up safely in their seats. Babies and children should be strapped into reliable, age-appropriate car seats,” says Kekana.

Keep those travelling with you safe by ensuring you never engage in distracted driving. Ask a passenger to monitor traffic reports and alerts on X (formerly Twitter) and road travel apps for you. Listen to the local regional radio service to tune into their traffic reports.

Speed really does kill. Stick to the speed limit.

Don’t drive if you have consumed alcohol or taken drugs.

There’s no harm in listening to a podcast or your favourite music to keep the boredom at bay while the kilometres roll by. Just make sure to get a passenger to find and play them for you.

Keep a safe travelling distance of at least three seconds, and double this in wet weather.

You should stop every two hours in well-lit, safe areas away from the roadside to stretch your legs and rest.

Keep well-hydrated and keep the inside temperature of your car cool while driving.

At your destination

If you go to the beach, only swim in designated areas under the guidance of lifeguards when it is safe to do so.

If you’re near water, watch your children at all times and they should not wander off alone without an adult escort.

Never swim on your own or after drinking alcohol or taking drugs. Stay away from the water if you are feeling ill or tired. Don’t allow rough and tumble horseplay near water.

With highly publicised problems surrounding beach and river pollution, it is important not to swim or participate in water sports in potentially contaminated water. Check the local media to see where the polluted areas are. Never dive into water if you don’t know how deep it is or what may lurk beneath the surface.

Limit your exposure to the sun to before 11 am and after 3 pm, and use sunblock with a high sun protection factor, reapplying it often, even in overcast weather. Wear a hat.

Be careful of what and where you eat.

Never hike alone; always fill in the mountain register so the resort knows where you are.

Check the weather forecast before engaging in outdoor activities. Extreme heat or forecasted thunderstorms could mean you need to replan your day.

Don’t assume a place is safe simply because it seems like a friendly holiday destination. Be aware of your surroundings and avoid walking alone.

