Auctions

Home » Auctions

Avatar photo

By Citizen Reporter

Journalist

3 minute read

19 Feb 2024

02:35 pm

Apartment in ‘The Pearls’

A ‘magnificent and spacious’, apartment within the Pearls of Umhlanga will be up for auction before February ends.

Aerial photo of Umhlanga Rocks and surrounding areas with The Pearls in the foreground on a warm clear Spring day.

Photo: iStock

An apartment within the Pearls of Umhlanga, hailed as “the most prestigious address in KwaZulu-Natal” will go under Park Village Auctions’ (PVA) hammer nearer to this month-end.

For years, “the Pearls” has been a notable icon of the Durban Skyline. Its apartments and penthouses remain highly sought-after, beckoning affluent buyers worldwide.

PVA is bringing to market unit Number 526, Pearl Dawn Tower, SS Pearls Of Umhlanga, located at 6 Lagoon Drive, Umhlanga Rocks, KZN.

The upper ground level apartment, described as “magnificent and spacious”, boasts a breathtaking sea view, an open plan lounge and dining room, a fitted kitchen, two en-suite bedrooms, one guest cloakroom, an open balcony, and two secured undercover parking bays.

ALSO READ: Africor Auctioneers offers unbelievable deals for Gauteng branch of park home modular units on auction

Resident amenities include 24-hour security, biometric access control, generators providing a continual electricity supply, an onsite Musalla for canonical prayers, hydrotherapeutic heated and serviced pool areas and easy access to the main beach of Umhlanga with its 5km promenade.

The Pearls provide direct access to the demand for high-end living spaces, continues to rise Capital Hotel facilities (and amenities) and the Pearls Mall, which offers a medical centre, pharmacy, gym, spa, retail outlets and various restaurants and coffee shops.

Nearby amenities include the Umhlanga Business District, Gateway Mall, King Shaka International Airport and Durban Central.

ALSO READ: The lost barn find collection

“Demand for high-end living spaces continues to rise in proportion to Umhlanga’s ongoing development as a commercial and tourist hub – boosting the value of properties along with it,” says PVA’s Clive Lazarus.

The property will be sold via webcast auction starting at 11am on Thursday, 29 February.

Viewing is available only by appointment next Friday and the following Monday, 26 February, from 10am to 2pm.

For information, please visit web reference 1445, www.parkvillageauctions.co.za or contact Linda Manley on 031-512-5005.

Read more on these topics

Auctions Durban Park Village Auction property Umhlanga

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Crocodiles cause havoc on Brits road
Local News University of Mpumalanga accused of demanding bribes from prospective students
Local News Brink says he’s going nowhere after ANC spat
Weather Gauteng residents warned of heatwave conditions into weekend
News ‘Rubbing salt to the wound’: Salga KZN slams ‘insensitive’ load shedding comment by ANC MP

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe