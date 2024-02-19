Apartment in ‘The Pearls’

A ‘magnificent and spacious’, apartment within the Pearls of Umhlanga will be up for auction before February ends.

An apartment within the Pearls of Umhlanga, hailed as “the most prestigious address in KwaZulu-Natal” will go under Park Village Auctions’ (PVA) hammer nearer to this month-end.

For years, “the Pearls” has been a notable icon of the Durban Skyline. Its apartments and penthouses remain highly sought-after, beckoning affluent buyers worldwide.

PVA is bringing to market unit Number 526, Pearl Dawn Tower, SS Pearls Of Umhlanga, located at 6 Lagoon Drive, Umhlanga Rocks, KZN.

The upper ground level apartment, described as “magnificent and spacious”, boasts a breathtaking sea view, an open plan lounge and dining room, a fitted kitchen, two en-suite bedrooms, one guest cloakroom, an open balcony, and two secured undercover parking bays.

Resident amenities include 24-hour security, biometric access control, generators providing a continual electricity supply, an onsite Musalla for canonical prayers, hydrotherapeutic heated and serviced pool areas and easy access to the main beach of Umhlanga with its 5km promenade.

The Pearls provide direct access to the demand for high-end living spaces, continues to rise Capital Hotel facilities (and amenities) and the Pearls Mall, which offers a medical centre, pharmacy, gym, spa, retail outlets and various restaurants and coffee shops.

Nearby amenities include the Umhlanga Business District, Gateway Mall, King Shaka International Airport and Durban Central.

“Demand for high-end living spaces continues to rise in proportion to Umhlanga’s ongoing development as a commercial and tourist hub – boosting the value of properties along with it,” says PVA’s Clive Lazarus.

The property will be sold via webcast auction starting at 11am on Thursday, 29 February.

Viewing is available only by appointment next Friday and the following Monday, 26 February, from 10am to 2pm.

For information, please visit web reference 1445, www.parkvillageauctions.co.za or contact Linda Manley on 031-512-5005.