Africor Auctioneers offers unbelievable deals for Gauteng branch of park home modular units on auction

The auction will take place live and online on 22 February 2024.

Discover unbelievable deals at the relocation of Parkhome Modular Units. Africor Auctioneers has announced a once in a life time opportunity for savvy buyers to grab incredible deals on a wide range of items.

This live and live-cam auction event is scheduled for 22 February 2024, at 10am, with viewing available on 19, 20, and 21 February, from 10am to 4pm.

Location:

Unit 19 Log Road, Cedex Aviations Park, Roodekop.

Don’t miss out on the chance to bid on a diverse array of items, including parkhomes, highcube 40 ft containers, 20 ft containers, new insulated panels and doors, chassis frames for parkhomes, window frames, parkhome steps, and complete stores with parts and spares.

Whether you’re in the market for trucks, vehicles, or bakkies, this auction has something for everyone.

Picture: Supplied

For those unable to attend in person, register for the live-cam experience at www.onlineauctions.africa. This online option opens up the bidding floor to a global audience.

The auction also features more than 60 tons of new steel, geysers, solar panels, plumbing pipes and supplies, gutters, conduit, IBR sheeting, flashing, aluminum extrusions, tread plates, brandering, step ladders, generators, workbenches, welding machines, shelving, scaffolding, workshop tools, office furniture, office equipment, electronic equipment, laptops, tablets, and much more.

Picture: Supplied

To participate, contact us at 011 864 2990 or 079 562 0478.

Refundable deposits of R10 000, along with a documentation fee of R2 000 for all vehicle registrations apply. A 10% buyer’s commission and VAT are payable. Payments are strictly accepted through EFT (must reflect immediately) or card facilities – no cash will be accepted.

Ensure you meet FICA requirements by bringing company documents, a VAT certificate, ID, and proof of residence. Only successfully registered bidders will be allowed to participate, so act now to secure your spot at this extraordinary auction event. Don’t miss this golden opportunity to score remarkable deals on a wide range of items – join us on 22 February 2024, for an auction experience like no other!

