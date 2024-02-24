Ramaphosa unveils ANC’s six key priorities for 2024 election manifesto

President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the ANC manifesto at the Moses Mabhida stadium with six priorities in mind.

The ANC will focus on six key priorities as part of the party’s 2024 election manifesto, said president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban, where he delivered the manifesto to thousands of ANC supporters who filled the stadium.

Six priorities

“We will focus on six priorities which are critical to transforming the economy and creating jobs,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the ANC would focus on building inclusive industries, addressing the cost of living, investing in South Africa’s defense, and advancing freedom.

He said the ANC would continue to build a better Africa and world by renewing the ANC’s mandate.

“We will build on the foudations of the 30 years of freedom and continue the journey to the next 30 years to build a better life for current and future generations,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the ANC was not only focusing on the next five years but also looking forward to the next 30 years.

“Together we will work together to do much more,” he said.

Ramaphosa said this year, on April 27, Freedom Day, the ANC and those who supported the party before democracy would celebrate three decades of political freedom.

“South Africa has made progress in a number of areas firstly we have a constitutional democracy and it is a democracy that works its not a fake democracy its real democracy not many countries in the world can boast of the type of democracy we have,” he said.

He said 1994 was a turning point in South African politics.

Tintswalo

Ramaphosa further used the example of Tintswalo, a child of the new South Africa. He said South Africa was full of Tintswalos today, children who have benefited from the democratic dispensation.

“Today there are many Tintswalos even in this stadium some say they are fathers to Tintswalo some say they are grand mothers to Tintswalo even the opposition loves Tintswalo because there are Tintswalo’s among them,” he said.