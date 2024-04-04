‘Collector’s Cornucopia’: Furniture, ceramics and silver on auction at Strauss & Co

The stars of the show include Rococo-style and Napoleonic-era furniture, Georgian silverware, a lavish Versace dinner service and Chinese and Japanese ceramics.

Strauss & Co, one of South Africa’s esteemed auction houses will on Friday close its bid lines on their Collector’s Cornucopia, an auction opened from 18 March. The lots featured in this auction include furniture, ceramics and silverware.

According to Strauss & Co specialists, each item was uniquely selected for its alluring style and craftsmanship.

“The selection includes a variety of pieces from different countries, styles and periods, offering prospective buyers a varied selection of furniture, ceramics and silver at inviting entry bids,” said Strauss & Co Decorative Arts Coordinator Jill van Dugteren.

Furniture auction

The sale includes a mid-19th-century Italian table by the Falcini brothers, inlaid with mother-of-pearl, ebony, and marquetry. The bids on these sales are estimated at R35 000 to R45 000.

Additionally, the auction will feature a late 19th-century Napoleon III centre table with foliate inlay, with a starting bid of R15 000 to R20 000.

A set of 10 iconic No. 4 Café Daum bentwood chairs by Michael Thonet from between the late 19th and early 20th century, to start from approximately R20 000 to R25 000, will also go under the hammer.

The last furniture item is a café table by Thonet – also from the late 1900s to early 2000s – with a starting bid of R10 000 to R15 000.

“Thonet’s innovative bentwood technique, using hot steam to create curved forms, influenced the Art Nouveau style of these chairs and tables,” said Strauss & Co.

His work influenced a pool of new age and contemporary furniture designers. It became popular for its smooth lines and accessibility.

Silverware auction

Some of the cutlery in this collection feature pieces that were tailor-made and trendy among royalty and aristocrats.

This includes pieces made by British silversmiths such as Benjamin Smith III and Robert Harper from the George III era.

According to the auction house, with an estimated R60 000 to R80 000 starting bid, their best seller is a George III silver tray with a Greek key border, which alternates shell motifs and pierced side handles made by Benjamin Smith III in London 1819.

Suspected to be another smash hit, with bidding from R40 000 to R60 000, is a Victorian silver tankard by Robert Harper made in London in 1872. It has a cylindrical body embossed with two panels that display alternating geometric motifs.

Furthermore, the auction offers a wide range of collectables from Patric Mavros which are influenced by African wildlife and culture.

Among these items is a sterling silver sculpture portraying a rhinoceros with its calf with an opening bid of R10 000.

Additionally, there are three sets of name-place holders estimated to begin at R8 000 to R10 000 each containing 10 miniature sculptures depicting African animals.

Ceramics auction

Asian ceramics fanatics are also catered for and are sure to be charmed by a R 6000 to R8 000 Qing Dynasty Chinese export blue and white dish, and a selection of fine Japanese Imari ware, including chargers and a Satsuma vase.

Additionally, Paul Wunderlich’s Medusa Red Rosenthal Versace dinner which caters for 12 features the Italian fashion house’s iconic Medusa head on a black background embellished with gilt foliage and medallions.

“This striking design – the quintessence of luxury and abundance, is the perfect symbiosis between solid German craftsmanship and breathtaking Italian design making it an eye-catching addition to any collection,” Dugteren concluded.