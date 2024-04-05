Auctions

5 Apr 2024

Muhammad Ali’s ‘Thrilla in Manila’ shorts up for auction

Sotheby's estimates the shorts could eventually fetch $4-6 million.

The shorts worn by Muhammad Ali in his legendary “Thrilla in Manila” boxing match are up for grabs at Sotheby’s in New York, part of a growing sports memorabilia market eyed by auction houses. Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

The shorts worn by Muhammad Ali in his legendary “Thrilla in Manila” boxing match are up for grabs at Sotheby’s in New York, part of a growing sports memorabilia market eyed by auction houses.

Bids – including the latest for $3.8 million – have been rolling in since late March for the Everlast-brand shorts, which are white with black stripes and are signed by Ali.

The auction is open until April 12.

Shorts on auction

The sale comes as Sotheby’s is auctioning off a slew of sports lots, including a uniform from NBA star Victor Wembanyama.

Despite a growing interest in historic sporting items, Sotheby’s said that, as of Thursday, the minimum price agreed to by the seller of Ali’s shorts has not yet been reached.

Sotheby’s estimates the shorts could eventually fetch between $4-6 million.

Ali’s 1975 “Thrilla in Manila” fight against Joe Frazier was held in the Philippines and followed his “Rumble in the Jungle” bout in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (then called Zaire) the year before.

Ali’s fight in the Philippines went to 14 rounds before Frazier’s coach threw in the towel.

‘Like death’

“It was like death. Closest thing to dying that I know of,” Ali said of the fight, which was held amid stifling heat and humidity, with temperatures heightened by TV lights.

Ali, born Cassius Clay in the southeastern state of Kentucky, is known as both a sporting great and for his role in fighting for civil rights for African Americans. He died in 2016.

Also for sale is a raft of NBA jerseys, including French player Wembanyama’s complete uniform from an exhibition game held earlier this year.

Interest in the game day goods also apparently extends to items from Wembanyama’s locker – including a chair, water bottles and a towel.

For those who don’t have the cash for the jersey – estimated to sell for $80-120 000 – the locker contents are estimated to go for $5-7 000.

