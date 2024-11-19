Irma Stern tops Johannesburg Flagship auction series sales

Elite group of South African artists attract enthusiastic bids here and internationally.

An elite group of South African artists, among them auction bellwethers William Kentridge, Esther Mahlangu, Zanele Muholi, George Pemba, JH Pierneef, Irma Stern, Vladimir Tretchikoff and Anton van Wouw, attracted enthusiastic bids at Strauss & Co’s vibrant summer auction programme in Johannesburg.

Composed of four distinct auctions, the important Evening Sale earned R32.1 million/$1.8 million from 48 lots sold.

Irma Stern’s Watussi Chief’s Wife in Yellow, a gorgeous 1946 portrait showing an elite Rwandan woman, was the night’s top earner, achieving R4.6 million/$252 099.

Johannesburg Flagship Auction series

The Johannesburg Flagship Auction series also saw top prices paid for works by Igshaan Adams, Keith Alexander, Kate Gottgens, Ruan Hoffmann, Dylan Lewis, Zanele Muholi, Nandipha Mntambo, Blessing Ngobeni, Neil Rodger and Harold Voigt.

“Our auctions truly capture the breadth and diversity of South Africa’s extraordinary art history, as well as Gauteng’s central place in that story,” Susie Goodman, Strauss & Co. managing executive said.

“The top 10 works sold in our evening sale were made between 1902 and 2021. It was hugely affirming to see bidders enthusiastically chase after Pretoria artist Anton van Wouw’s affectionate study in bronze of a young art student, cast at the start of the 20th century in Rome.

“Equally, it was gratifying to sell a large etching by a much-loved Johannesburg artist, William Kentridge, which was made in 2021, a short drive from our offices at the Artist Proof Studio.”

Van Wouw’s The Art Student, an early bronze portraying a youthful Gordon Leith, was one of a number of works to sell above estimate following protracted bidding between potential buyers.

Conceived in 1901, Van Wouw’s skilled depiction of the future architect fetched R2.7 million/$149 710, more than double the high estimate.

Tretchikoff’s large painting Still Life with Magnolias in a Vase also achieved a solid price, earning R2.3 million/$126 049.

