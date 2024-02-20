Harrison Ford’s ‘Star Wars’ script fetches £10,795 at UK sale

Ford left the script at the London flat he rented at the time along with shooting schedules, which sold for £4,826, and a letter from an agent or friend, which sold for £177.80.

An original draft Star Wars script left in a London apartment by Han Solo actor Harrison Ford sold at a UK auction for £10 795 (about R258,321.14) on Saturday.

The script was used when Ford was in London for the filming of the first instalment of the epic saga, originally entitled The Adventures Of Luke Starkiller, at Elstree Studios north of London.

The fourth draft of the screenplay, dating from 15 March 1976, was snapped up by an Austrian collector when it went under the hammer at Excalibur Auctions in Hertfordshire, north of London.

The landlords renting the property found the items and kept them for decades.

The incomplete and unbound script contains revisions, and introduces Han Solo on page 56.

The 1977 film catapulted Ford to international fame and he starred in sequels The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return Of The Jedi (1983), before taking on the role again in The Force Awakens (2015).

Excalibur Auctions’ auctioneer Jonathan Torode said this sale saw a record set for a Star Wars script, “which shows how a personal link to the items is so enticing to Star Wars fans”.

