Karl Lagerfeld’s Paris apartment to go on auction for over $5 million

With its prime location and stunning views, Lagerfeld's apartment is expected to generate significant interest and potentially exceed its guide price of 5.3 million euros at the Paris auction.

Karl Lagerfeld’s Paris apartment is set to go on auction towards the end of March. AFP/File/Patrick KOVARIK

The exquisite Parisian apartment of the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld is set to be auctioned off, the notary responsible for the sale announced on Tuesday.

Situated in a historic 17th-century building on Quai Voltaire, Lagerfeld’s apartment boasts breathtaking views overlooking the Seine River and the world-renowned Louvre Museum.

Paris apartment features

The apartment is scheduled to go under the hammer at the Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry on 26 March.

The three-roomed apartment which spans for 260 square metres, features a spacious 50 square metre dressing room and showcases Lagerfeld’s visionary style.

Thomas Jousselin, the notary overseeing the sale explained that the apartment reflects Lagerfeld’s unique vision and creative genius.

ALSO READ: Art auction internet economy spells doom for showrooms

Lagerfeld’s distinctive touch can be seen throughout the apartment, “in a futuristic style with a concrete floor and sections of sandblasted glass”, Jousselin, told AFP.

Lagerfeld’s influence

Well known for his iconic work as the creative director of the fashion house Chanel, Lagerfeld’s influence extended far beyond the realm of fashion.

His multifaceted career spanned for more than six decades and encompassed not only clothing design but also photography, art, and interior decor.

This auction represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for admirers of Lagerfeld’s talent to own a piece of his creative legacy.

READ MORE: Get on board for surf art

With its prime location and stunning views, Lagerfeld’s apartment is expected to generate significant interest and potentially exceed its guide price.

According to Jousselin, the apartment is set to begin with a guide price of 5.3 million euros ($5.8 million).

The decision to auction the designer’s personal residence was made by Lagerfeld himself before his passing in 2019.

As the auction date approaches, anticipation continues to build among prospective buyers and enthusiasts eager to catch a glimpse of Lagerfeld’s personal retreat.

The opportunity to own a piece of fashion history and immerse oneself in the artistic vision of one of the industry’s most iconic figures is a rarity that is sure to ignite fierce bidding at the auction.

MORE TO READ: From sunglasses to art: Elton John’s auction rakes in R386 million