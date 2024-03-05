Get on board for surf art

First 100 will get a beer on the house.

Pop in to Jack Black’s Taproom for the Wavescape Art Board charity auction. Picture: Supplied/ Hammer & gavel

Wavescape Surf and Ocean Festival will hold its annual charity auction on Wednesday, at brewer Jack Black’s Taproom in Diepriver.

Mark your calendar for an evening of art, community, ice cold beers and making waves for a worthy cause. Plus, there’s no charge for admission and the first 100 attendees will receive a pint on the house.

“The Taproom has become a local hub for community events and change-making initiatives and it’s been an absolute honour to have played a small part in the festival’s success,” says Meg McCulloch, co-founder of Jack Black.

“As a long-time partner of Wavescape, it’s been an incredible journey to partner with the festival over the past 10 years.”

Since its inception in 2005, Wavescape has been curating the Wavescape Art Board Project, which invites South African artists to transform surfboards into stunning pieces of art.

The initiative has raised close to R6 million for organisations such as the NSRI, The Shark Spotters, Ocean Pledge, and the 9 Miles Project.

Last year, the Wavescape Artboard Project raised a record-breaking R712 000, with one single board attracting a final bid of R115 000.

Jack Black is proud to continue supporting this tradition, channelling their commitment to community engagement and environmental conservation, says McCulloch.

“As South Africa’s shifting consciousness continues to move towards a more sustainable future, the relevance of the festival not only for the growing surfing community, but the community at large, has been fantastic to see.

“The Artboard Auction is a highlight in the Jack Black calendar and we are passionate about supporting the amazing talent of our local artists while raising funds for deserving organisations,” says McCulloch.

Leading the line-up of contributing artists at the Wavescape Art Board Charity Auction is veteran Brett Murray, whose acerbic wit serves as a reminder of the importance of environmental activism.

Joining him are artists Amy Hakopike, Anton Butler, Brett Murray, Jero, Kabelo Maraloki, MJ Lourens, Motel Seven, ONE., Stef Smit and Sulette van der Merwe.

Their incredible artworks will be on display at Jack Black’s Taproom until Wednesday, 6 March, offering a glimpse into the vibrant world of surf culture.

The Wavescape Art Board Charity Auction, hosted by Nik Rabinowitz, will take place later that day.

The evening will kick off at 5.30pm with live music and dinner.

The auction itself will begin at 7pm, promising a night filled with fundraising, fun, and frivolity in support of a cause that truly matters.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to support ocean conservation and enjoy a night of art and community at Jack Black’s Taproom. Book your free tickets at jackblackbeer.com