‘Wildly honoured to have been invited’ – Rachel Kolisi attends Paris Fashion Week

South Africa’s ‘first lady’ stunned in a cream Stella McCartney suit and cream Europa Art pointed high heels.

We have seen her mow the lawn in tights and a tracksuit top, next to the rugby field proudly wearing her Springbok jersey, supporting hubby Siya Kolisi, in her PJ’s spending time with her family and red-faced and sweaty after a tough workout. In every single one of those moments, Rachel Kolisi stood out as an icon for South African women, no matter what she wore or how she looked.

So, when she excitedly took to Instagram on Monday to share pictures of her attending a show at Paris Fashion Week, Mzansi was there for it.

“Guys! I went to my first fashion show in Paris! @stellamccartney did not disappoint! She is an absolute powerhouse of a woman, and it’s written all over her brand. Wildly honoured to have been invited. Shout out to @lesego_tlhabi for being my unofficial – last minute.com stylist. Also, to @byjono for showing up last minute to grab these beautiful pics. So fun,” she wrote in the caption accompanying three photos of her on her way to the fashion show.

Rachel Kolisi in Paris

South Africa’s favourite couple relocated to Paris, France, in August last year. The move came after Siya signed with Racing 92 in France in January 2023. The flanker and loose forward joined the Parisian rugby club after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Rachel, who is the co-founder and CEO of the Kolisi Foundation, still often travels to Cape Town for business.

Mzansi reacts to Rachel’s first fashion show in Paris

Rachel also shared a short video clip on her Instagram stories of her arriving at Stella McCartney’s show, perfectly posing for the flashing cameras. Her fans loved it. Here’s some of the comments on her Paris Fashion show look.

South African singer and actress, Nandi Madida was one of the first people to comment on Rachel’s post. “You look Amazing! Great job dream team @rachelkolisi @lesego_tlhabi,” she wrote.

“Love the look,” said former Our Perfect Wedding presenter Kayise Ngqula.

One of Rachel’s followers, Reratile Sambo said: “You were stressing the other day on your story about not being a fashionista…but mama look at you.”

“Always know how to show up!” commented fellow Springbok rugby wife, Layla Kolbe.

Miss South Africa 2022, Ndavi Nokeri said: “And you killed the look.”

