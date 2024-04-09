Auctions

Foal of champion Australian mare Winx auctioned for record R122.4m

Visitors to marvel at a treasure trove of paintings, sculptures and jewellery.

Foal/Sale/million/Australia/Auction

Red mare and foal on green pasture. Picture: iStock

The only living foal of champion mare Winx sold for AUS$10 million (about R120 million) Monday at a Sydney auction, an Australian record for a thoroughbred yearling.

Bidding for the 18-month-old filly, sired by stallion Pierro, began at AUS$2 million, with Australian Debbie Kepitis’ Woppitt Bloodstock ultimately successful, fending off interest from America, Japan and Europe.

“THE QUEEN SELLS! A record breaking price of $10 million for the Pierro-Winx filly,” auctioneers Inglis said on social media platform X.

Winx was the world’s top-rated turf horse ahead of her retirement in 2019 with an amazing four-year unbeaten streak, winning 33 races in a row including 25 Group 1 victories.

She banked more than AUS$26 million in prize money.

The sale marked an Australian record for a thoroughbred yearling, doubling the AUS$5 million paid for Black Caviar’s half-brother in 2013.

“I am privileged to have been able to secure this filly on behalf of my family to be able to hopefully see if she can get to the racetrack,” Kepitis, a part-owner of Winx who essentially bought out her two partners, told reporters.

“She’s Australian forever and she’s going to be just fabulous.”

Winx’s trainer Chris Waller will prepare the filly for racing.

Winx lost her first foal during birth and is again pregnant, to leading sire Snitzel.

