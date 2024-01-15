Auction tips: Your new wheels are waiting

Buyers are invited to join the two webcast auctions featuring Absa-repossessed vehicles in Durban, Gqeberha and Bloemfontein.

Park Village Auctions (PVA) is starting 2024 in high gear with a huge lineup of vehicles to be sold over two days.

PVA’s head auctioneer Clive Lazarus says “value for money is the name of the game at the upcoming auctions, in which a large assortment of quality used vehicles to suit all manners of tastes and budgets will be on the block”.

In keeping with their solid reputation for bringing a variety of genuine repossessed cars to market, Lazarus says buyers from across the spectrum can expect to find reliable, relatively low mileage vehicles at “lower than dealer” rates.

The webcast auction featuring Durban vehicles will start at 10am on Wednesday, the 17 January. A viewing will be held at PVA Bank Asset Disposal Centre, Quarry Place, Off Queen Nandi Drive, River Horse Estate on Monday and Tuesday from 9am to 3pm.

For more information, please contact 031 512 5005 and visit reference number 1437 on PVA’s website.

The Gqeberha and Bloemfontein vehicle auction webcast starts at 10am on Thursday, 18 January. It is listed on PVA’s website under reference 1438. Viewings will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9am to 3pm at:

Absa Vehicle and Asset Finance Trade Centre, 142 Burman Road, Deal Party, Gqeberha. Please call 041-011-0840.

PVA Bank Asset Disposal Centre, corner R64 and Valencia Road, Waterbron, Bloemfontein. Please call 051-430-2300. Registrations will close one hour before each auction, but interested parties are encouraged to register as soon as possible.

To register or view the catalogues for each auction, please visit PVA website using reference numbers.

For more information contact PVA on 011-789-4375 or go to parkvillageauctions.co.za

