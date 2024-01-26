Register to bid on family home

“Houses like this come around once in a blue moon. The fact that it is available by auction – eliminating months of price haggling with suspensive conditions makes it all the more appealing,” says Lazarus.

Park Village Auctions (PVA) has announced the sale of a “magnificent” five-bedroom family home with a highly coveted address in Bryanston, Johannesburg, at the end of January.

Property on Mount Street has long been the envy of the most affluent in the City of Gold. The auction will commence at 11am on Wednesday, online and onsite at 12A Mount Street, Bryanston. Viewing for registered bidders will be held on Sunday from 2-4pm.

Viewing is only available to registered bidders. “Hurry”, advises head auctioneer Clive Lazarus.

12A dwelling features

The triple-storey welcomes guests with a double- volume entrance hall that leads to a formal lounge, a family room, casual living room, formal dining room, breakfast room, kitchen with a pantry and a scullery.

The main bedroom has an en suite bathroom with steam shower, a big dressing room, and a pyjama area. The other four bedrooms, two of which have en suite bath and dressing rooms, make up the private quarters. With a study also included.

Additionally, the mansion has a guest cloakroom, a billiards room, two covered entertainment areas and two courtyards with water features.

ALSO READ: Investment Opportunity: Residential and Industrial Properties on Auction in Phalaborwa.

Situated above the four garages are offices comprising an open plan office/ reception, a glass partitioned boardroom, a bathroom, a kitchen, and a private wine cellar and bar.

Outdoorsy

The family home also includes a timber viewing deck, jacuzzi and entertainment area, a swimming pool with a beautiful view of landscaped gardens, a gatehouse, two store rooms and a staff cottage.

The staff cottage has a fitted kitchen, and dining room with an open plan lounge, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Water features, streams, an electrified brick boundary wall and a paved driveway make up the last improvements on the 3 985 m2 stand.

ALSO READ: Got some coins? – Bushiri’s estate to be auctioned in bid to recoup R200m loan

“Houses like this come around once in a blue moon. The fact that it is available by auction – eliminating months of price haggling with suspensive conditions makes it all the more appealing,” says Lazarus.

Contact 011-789- 4375 or auctions@parkvillage.co.za for appointments. For more information or to register, visit listing reference 1446 on www.parkvillageauctions.co.za.