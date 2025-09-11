A Saturday packed with rugby — Springboks, Bok Women and Currie Cup semi-finals

Who will be smiling after all the action is said and done later on Saturday?

A feast of rugby awaits fans this weekend.

Not only is it the fourth round of the 2025 edition of the Rugby Championship, it is also the semi-finals round of this year’s Currie Cup in South Africa.

And not to be outdone, South Africa’s Springbok Women are also in action in the World Cup quarter-finals in England.

There’s a lot to unpack so let’s get right to it.

First things first, the Springboks have to win in Wellington against the All Blacks on Saturday morning (9.05am SA time) to have a chance of defending the Rugby Championship title they won last year.

The reigning world champions have so far in the competition lost two and won one, with two more to go (against Argentina) after this weekend’s action. They go into Saturday’s game on the back of a 24-17 defeat in Auckland against the All Blacks.

Will it be different this time? Coach Rassie Erasmus and his players, heck, all of South Africa, hope so.

Erasmus has picked a new-look team with plenty of changes at the back, but the smart money remains with the home team … simply because the All Blacks are a good team and don’t easily lose at home.

Betway has the All Blacks at 1.56 to win in Wellington, hardly a surprise, with the Boks at 2.75 … not a bad option if the world champions are able to stage a remarkable comeback after last week. A draw is at 22.00.

In the other Rugby Championship match, in Sydney, Australia are 1.59 for the win, with Argentina at 2.60. A draw is 24.00.

In the Women’s World Cup, it’s no surprise New Zealand are the hot favourites against the Bok Women (2pm Saturday). Betway has them at 1.00 to win, with the Boks at 13.00 … a very decent return if the South Africans can pull off what would be one of the greatest upsets in all of sport. A draw is at 45.00.

Later Saturday it’s Currie Cup time and this year’s semi-finals.

The Lions at home are big favourites to beat the Boland Cavaliers (5pm), at 1.12, with an away win for the men from Kimberley at 7.00. A draw is at 30.00.

The other semi-final is a little closer to call, with home team Griquas the favourites at 1.33, with the Cheetahs at 3.55. A draw is at 26.00. Kickoff there is at 7.15pm.

There are a number of other options available from Betway on all the rugby games this weekend.

Odds correct at time of publishing and subject to change.