‘Now is his time’: All Blacks excited to unleash former Sevens star on Springboks

Olympic and Commonwealth medalist, Leroy Carter makes his All Blacks debut one year after switching to XVs.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said he is backing 2023 World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year nominee Leroy Carter to let his skills shine in their second Test against the Springboks.

Just as former Sevens star Corey Toole impressed on his XVs debut at left wing for the Wallabies against the Springboks in Cape Town last month, Leroy Carter steps into the same role for his nation’s second Test against South Africa.

The teams clash at Sky Stadium, Wellington, at 9.05am on Saturday with New Zealand top of the Rugby Championship table. South Africa need a win to keep their title defence alive after two losses in three games.

The Springboks made four changes to their backline, and Robertson said he now had to prepare for more of the aerial game, which the All Blacks proved the better in last week, as well as more running from the Bok backline.

He thought it a good time to bring in Olympic and Commonwealth medalist Carter, who only officially made the switch to XVs this year.

‘We believe he’ll step up’

“It’s not uncommon,” Robertson said of the format switch. “You look at the French with Gabin Villière, Cheslin [Kolbe], a lot of the sevens players are coming through even for Australia.

“There’s not a massive amount of kicking in sevens. There’s a lot of passing and running, great defence. He’s filled that skillset that’s required over this Super Rugby season.”

Carter started all 15 of his Super Rugby matches at wing for the Chiefs this year, scoring nine tries.

“As soon as he was committed [for XVs] and signed for Super Rugby and wanted to get through the Olympics and make that decision, we thought we’ll have a look. He’s got a point of difference.

“He’s been superb at training. Had a great year, now is his time. Like all the players we’ve picked, we believe he’ll step up. “

Carter complements other players in back three

The All Blacks coach said it helped that Carter, at 26, has experience playing in major tournaments around the world.

Robertson said Carter’s skills complement those of fullback Damian McKenzie, right wing Will Jordan and Ruben Love coming off the bench.

“He’s great at the kick-chase, extremely quick. His work rate is as good as it comes. We’re excited by it. He will give us really good balance.”