All eyes on India and Proteas in Guwahati Test

India remain favourites but under pressure to win after losing the first Test in Kolkata.

Despite Temba Bavuma and his Proteas team shocking India in the first of two Tests in Kolkata, the hosts remain the favourites for the second Test, starting in Guwahati at 5.30am Saturday.

South Africa, thanks to an excellent half century by Bavuma and good bowling by especially Simon Harmer, won the first Test, a low-scoring affair, by 30 runs.

The good news is that no matter what happens in the second Test the Proteas will come away with at least a drawn series, a big result in the context of the World Test Championship, a title they are defending in the current cycle.

An interesting aside to the second Test is that the lunch break will be the second break in the Test, with tea the first interruption after two hours of play on the morning. The Test also starts earlier than normal because the sun goes down earlier in the day in Guwahati, which is located in the far north-eastern part of India.

Betway have India at 1.40 to win, while South Africa are 3.70.

It is still uncertain whether India captain and key batter Shubman Gill will play after hurting his neck in Kolata and being ruled out of that match.

South Africa meanwhile called up fast bowler Lungi Ngidi for the match, as it is still uncertain whether Kagiso Rabada will be fit to play, after missing the first Test.

Bavuma and Co will be full of confidence going into the match, but the visitors’ brittle batting lineup remains a concern.

There are a multitude of other options available on Betway about the Test.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.