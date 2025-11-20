Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

OPINION: Cricket needs to get with the times and allow injury replacements

Picture of Ross Roche

By Ross Roche

Senior sports writer

2 minute read

20 November 2025

08:37 am

RELATED ARTICLES

How, in today's times, can the game of cricket not find a way to replace an injured player?

Shubman Gill

India captain Shubman Gill leaves the field retired hurt during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata. Picture: Prakash Singh/Getty Images

Cricket’s rigidity and refusal to get with the times often has a negative impact on the game, and that was shown again last weekend during the Proteas’ stunning Test win over India in Kolkata.

On an almost unplayable pitch, which is a story in itself, 38 wickets fell in under three days, as the visiting South Africans clinched a 30-run win in a match that saw just 594 runs scored over four innings.

Now hang on a moment, you might be wondering how the Proteas won by 30-runs in a game that saw an average of less than 150-runs per innings, but there were only 38 wickets lost, instead of the expected 40?
And the reason for that is because India only lost nine wickets in each of their innings, of 189 and 93.

How is that possible you may ask? It’s because they played with a batter short after their captain Shubman Gill retired hurt during their first innings and was subsequently ruled out of the rest of the match.

Gill is one of his team’s best batters and retired unbeaten on four after hurting his neck. After going to hospital for tests he never returned to the action.

India, however, could not replace him with a batter, but only a fielder, and in a match in which an innings of just 20 runs could be the difference between winning and losing, not having one of your best batters proves to be a hammer blow.

The fact that in 2025 cricket still hasn’t worked out how to allow like-for-like replacements for injuries is ridiculous, and it is the only major team sport around the world that is not able to cater for it.

What is more perplexing is that the sport’s leaders have allowed concussion replacements under strict guidelines since 2019, and why they can’t follow the same process for injuries is baffling.

Cricket seriously needs to get with the times. The fact that a team can be so heavily impacted by losing a bowler or batter to injury early in a match, and then having to play the rest of it a player short in that department is ridiculous.

Read more on these topics

India cricket team Proteas cricket team

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News OR Tambo ‘ready to welcome’ 80% of G20 delegates
News Motshekga’s scolding of Navy chief sparks civil society backlash
South Africa US warns South Africa over G20 joint declaration as tensions simmer
News Madlanga commission: Brown Mogotsi denies accusation that he’s a ‘professional liar’
News Did Mkhwanazi interfere or intervene in a drug-related arrest?

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now

Partnerships