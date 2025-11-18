OPINION: Proteas spinners are too good for India to prepare poor pitches

In the second Test in Guwahati, India will need to think beyond their spinners if they are going to level the series.

If India is going to create shocking pitches on home soil in an attempt to force their opponents into submission, they should first assess their opposition.

It was no surprise that a spin-friendly wicket was prepared for the first Test against in Kolkata last week, and Eden Gardens is typically difficult for batters in the second half of a Test.

But the idea India seemed to have was that if they could give their spinners enough assistance they would eliminate the Proteas’ hopes for victory. And it backfired in spectacular fashion.

Perhaps the Indian team management didn’t watch the SA side’s Test series against Pakistan last month, but whatever they were thinking in terms of their own ability, they didn’t seem to consider the slow-bowling prowess of the tourists.

Powerful spin bowling unit

South Africa’s spin contingent is so strong at the moment that Senuran Muthusamy, who took 11 wickets in the first Test against Pakistan in Lahore, didn’t even make the cut for last week’s match.

Instead, the Proteas dropped Muthusamy for all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, in order to boost the batting line-up, and relied on slow bowlers Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer, as well as part-timer Aiden Markram.

And Harmer bowled so well he received the Player of the Match award after taking eight wickets.

Preparing wickets that deteriorate as if they’re made of cardboard is not a situation unique to India. In Cape Town in January last year, another low-scoring match had seen India beating the Proteas by seven wickets within two days on a poor pitch.

However, Conrad insisted that was a bizarre situation which had not been requested, and the national squad had been surprised by the state of the wicket that had been prepared.

Proteas benefit from conditions

In Kolkata, it was a pre-planned approach which the hosts had hoped would give them an advantage, and it didn’t help anyone other than the Proteas.

The fans missed out on a full game, broadcasters which paid significant money for rights to cover the match were left playing highlights for two days, and India lost in front of a disappointed home crowd.

In the second Test in Guwahati starting this weekend, India will be ignorant to simply focus on their spinners in the hope that the Proteas won’t put up a fight.

It didn’t work in Kolkata, and it won’t work anywhere else. Not against a South African side with a spin-bowling unit that is as formidable as any other.