Bafana to beat Lesotho and URC wins for Sharks, Bulls, Stormers?

It could be a good weekend for South Africa on the sports fields across the world.

In football this weekend, Bafana Bafana take on Lesotho, while in rugby, in the URC, all four South African teams are in action. Here are our predictions.

Bafana Bafana v Lesotho

Bafana Bafana will take on Lesotho on Friday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane looking to take home another valuable three points in 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying.

On paper, Broos’ side should have far too much quality for Dikwena. This, however, is a Lesotho side that will be determined to spring a surprise on their noisy neighbours.

Dikwena have yet to lose an away Group C qualifier, opening their campaign with an impressive 1-1 draw in Nigeria, while also beating Zimbabwe 2-0 in an ‘away’ game at Orlando Stadium.

Broos’ Bafana, however, are joint top of Group C on seven points and in a fine run of form under the Belgian head coach.

They comfortably qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals last year, following on from their bronze medal finish at the previous AFCON finals at the start of 2024.

In World Cup qualifying, Bafana have won both their home games so far, against Benin and Zimbabwe, and in front of a good crowd in Polokwane, should be able to get another three points.

Prediction: Bafana 2 Lesotho 0

Rugby

Cardiff v Lions

It’s sixth-placed Cardiff against eighth-placed Lions on Friday night, so there’s little to choose between these teams, but on home soil one has to favour the Welsh side.

Prediction: Cardiff to win

Sharks v Zebre

The fourth-placed Sharks, packed full of Springboks, should have too much fire-power at home on Saturday for the Italian side, who’re currently in 15th place.

Prediction: Sharks to win

Bulls v Leinster

It’s the biggie of the round, the third-placed Bulls hosting the unbeaten in 12 matches, table-topping Leinster. The visitors though are without all their Irish Test stars.

Prediction: Bulls to win

Scarlets v Stormers

It’s must-win for the 12-placed Stormers in Wales, but they’re up against a tough team to beat at home, and Scarlets will want to move up from their 10th placed position.

Prediction: Stormers to win