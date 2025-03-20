Springbok stars Mapimpi and Esterhuizen return for Sharks

Makazole Mapimpi has returned following his three-match ban while André Esterhuizen returns from the knee injury he sustained in December.

Makazole Mapimpi has returned to play following his ban. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Springbok winger Makazole Mapimpi has returned to the fold at the Sharks following his ban, as does Springbok centre André Esterhuizen after a long injury layoff.

This while Grant Williams is the latest to sit out due to injury.

The Sharks line-up to face Italian side Zebre in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday also includes Vincent Tshituka, who returns from injury, replacing Lappies Labuschagne in the only change to the forwards.

Brothers Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse take on the role of halfback pairing with scrumhalf Williams out of the game.

Youngsters Ethan Hooker, 22, and Jurenzo Julius, 20, once again partner up in the midfield with Mapimpi returning to wing, while Esterhuizen will play from the bench after his knee surgery in December.

Mapimpi was banned for three matches after making contact with an opponent’s eye during a scuffle against Cardiff in February.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will again lead the Sharks.

Sharks boast all-Springbok front row

Sharks starting XV: Henry Immelman, Yaw Penxe, Jurenzo Julius, Ethan Hooker, Makazole Mapimpi, Jordan Hendrikse, Jaden Hendrikse, Siya Kolisi (C), Vincent Tshituka, Phepsi Buthelezi, Emile van Heerden, Jason Jenkins, Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche.

Replacements: Fez Mbatha, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Hanro Jacobs, Corne’ Rahl, James Venter, Bradley Davids, Francois Venter, Andre Esterhuizen.

The following players are not available for selection due to injury: Aphelele Fassi, Bryce Calvert, Dylan Richardson, Eben Etzebeth, Gerbrandt Grobler, Grant Williams, Jaco Williams, Khwezi Mona, Lukhanyo Am, Marnus Potgieter, Siya Masuku.