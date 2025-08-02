Big names light up low-key Big T

William Robertson and The Equator catch the eye.

There are always touches of magic and glamour about horse racing, even at the start of a new season when the fare is dialed right down and lesser horses get a moment in the sun.

A couple of star turns at Saturday’s Turffontein meeting will catch the eye of battle-weary big-race punters.

Popular sprinter William Robertson goes in a 1000m Pinnacle Stakes, Race 8, over the course and distance of his memorable triumph in the Computaform Sprint in March.

The seven-year-old soldier from the yard of Corne Spies had an indifferent time over the recent winter season in Durban but started showing signs of his gutsy self a week ago in the 1200m Mercury Sprint at Greyville.

The Mercury was his third outing after a lay-off, with one of those efforts being over a mile – a tad beyond his normal range – so he should be well primed.

Eight of the 15 career victories of a prolific traveller have come at Turffontein, a happy hunting ground.

Jockey Tim Mayhew has a very good record on him with two wins and a second from four rides. And the apprentice gets a 1.5kg claim to lighten the 62kg impost and make the gelding the best weighted runner in the race.

William Robertson was priced at a very attractive 5.00 in the ante-post market.

The principal challengers are improving Mount Pinatubo at 2.62 and consistent Quantum Theory at 3.50.

Race 6 on the card is also a Pinnacle Stakes, over 1800m.

Imported entire The Equator has stirred much local interest as he is a product of the mighty Coolmore operation in Ireland. He won once for the great trainer Aiden O’Brien before being brought to South Africa, mainly for stud purposes, by Willem Ackerman and Nigel Riley.

He has reportedly impressed trainer Tony Peter at the gallops and was a hopeful Durban July entry at one point.

In the July “Consolation”, the Splashout 2200, The Equator started as a 4-1 favourite but raced green and finished last.

The connections are persevering with him on the track, so there must be hope he’ll come right. The fitting of blinkers, the engagement of champion jockey Gavin Lerena and a return to his home base might see big potential and expectations realised.

He tops the Betway board at 2.40 – ahead of King’s Express at 2.80 and Hotarubi at 5.00.