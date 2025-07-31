Betway Best Bets

Strike with Striker: Master jockey aims to go out with a bang at the Vaal

Picture of Mike Moon

By Mike Moon

Horse racing correspondent

2 minute read

31 July 2025

08:11 am

The veteran jockey will call it a day on Thursday.

Piere Strydom

Veteran jockey Piere Strydom will call it a day on Thursday. Picture: Wayne Marks

Piere “Striker” Strydom has his last rides before retirement at the Vaal racecourse on Thursday. The great jockey will be keen to leave on a winning note – and a multitude of punters will be willing him on by backing the four horses he’ll partner.

His rides for the day are:

Race 3: Xenophon
Race 5: Nkwenkwezi
Race 8: After Hours
Race 9: Summer Winter

All four runners have winning chances, though none is the proverbial penalty kick.

The multiplier bet known variously as All To Come, Multi or Accumulator will be a popular choice among Strydom fans – with all four to win or, perhaps, a couple of them to place.

A Betway Multi with Xenophon to win at 2.20, Nkwenkwezi and After Hours to place at 1.45 each, and Summer Winter to win at 2.70 would yield 10.65.

All four to win would deliver 104.30 for the R1 wager unit.

Three-year-old filly Xenophon is most tipsters’ fancy and warrants a straight Win bet at 2.30. But it’s worth noting that young rival Power Of Pearls (2.90) has been backed ante-post – despite returning from a six-month break, which followed a promising debut.

Nkwenkwezi (4.20) is well overdue a maiden win but bumps likely favourite Babette’s Feast (2.70). Exactas, Trifectas and Quartets with these two would be the wise way to go.

A similar strategy could apply in the case of Strydom’s penultimate ride. Veteran After Hours (4.00) always puts his best hoof forward but bumps up against juvenile stablemate Palace Prince (2.70), who is also in good form.

The lucky last for the six-time champion jockey is one-time winner Summer Winter (2.70). The promising filly gives weight to all of The Navy Lark, Global Thunder, Predatrice and Deal Maker.

Nonetheless, there’ll be many sentimental Win bets riding on her.

