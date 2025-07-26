Black Caps tipped to win T20 tri-series final against Proteas

New Zealand have won both games they have played against South Africa thus far in the tri-series.

Rassie van der Dussen will captain the Proteas in the T20 tri-series final in Harare on Saturday. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

If South Africa can hit back against New Zealand this weekend, they will not only make amends for earlier defeats in the T20 International tri-series in Harare, but there could also be a decent payout for punters who put their faith in them.

With the Black Caps having won both games between the two sides thus far in the two-week series, they will turn out as the favourites on paper. But the second-string SA squad will be hungry to bounce back and lift the trophy in the final to be contested in Harare on Saturday (1pm start).

While New Zealand are one place ahead of South Africa in the T20 world rankings, the SA team have a better overall record in previous matches between the two teams.

In the 17 games played between the Proteas and the Black Caps since they first met in a T20 clash in 2005, South Africa have triumphed on 11 occasions.

However, in the only two matches they have played in the last eight years – both contested over the last fortnight – New Zealand emerged victorious.

Bets on offer

In return for your Betway cash, backing New Zealand for the win offers 1.57, while a Proteas victory will give you 2.40.

In the case of an unlikely tie at the end of the game, this riskier option offers 13.50.

Among a wide range of other available bets, odds of up to 100.00 are on offer for various lower-order batters to top score, and there are options to back the team with the best batter and bowler.

These Betway odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change.